The Quantum Investment Report & Company Directory 2026 | Profiles Infleqtion, IQM, Xanadu, Pasqal, Quantinuum, and 308 Others

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Quantum Investment Report & Company Directory 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Quantum Investment Report & Company Directory 2026 delivers comprehensive market intelligence on the rapidly evolving global quantum technology sector. Across 342 pages, the publication combines detailed quantum investment analysis with profiles of 313 companies, providing investors, corporate strategists, policymakers and industry participants with an authoritative resource covering the capital, technologies and organisations driving commercial development.

Part One examines quantum technology investment from early research grants in 2012 through the first months of 2026. The analysis identifies a significant market recovery following the venture capital correction of 2023. Private investment subsequently accelerated to approximately US$4.9 billion in 2025, representing a 192% year-on-year increase, while cumulative investment in the sector since 2012 exceeded US$65 billion.

The report highlights the growing role of public capital markets in the quantum industry. Infleqtion, IQM, Xanadu and Pasqal were progressing toward public listings in early 2026, while Quantinuum filed for a potential US$20 billion initial public offering. These developments indicate increasing institutional interest in quantum computing and the emergence of new financing routes for established quantum technology businesses.

Presented across 11 sections and eight detailed data tables, the Quantum Investment Report analyses annual market funding, major investment rounds, acquisitions and the allocation of capital by technology subsector, application and geographic region. It also assesses the expanding scale of funding rounds, accelerating quantum industry mergers and acquisitions, and the participation of sovereign and institutional investors.

Government funding remains central to global quantum technology development, accounting for an estimated 65% to 75% of total investment. The publication compares national quantum programmes across more than a dozen countries, offering insight into public funding priorities, regional competition and the policies influencing research, infrastructure and commercialisation. A tracker of key 2026 developments and a quantum technology market forecast through 2036 provide additional context for long-term planning.

Part Two features a directory of 313 quantum technology companies organised into five categories: quantum computing, quantum hardware, quantum software, quantum sensing, and quantum communications and security. Each company profile includes its country, principal category, founding year, technology focus and, where publicly disclosed, funding history and contact information.

The directory covers publicly listed quantum companies, well-capitalised scale-ups and emerging early-stage ventures. It also includes 19 newly profiled businesses selected to reflect recent funding announcements and corporate activity in 2026. This breadth enables readers to assess established market participants alongside companies developing the next generation of quantum products, platforms and services.

Compiled using company filings, stock exchange disclosures, government budget documents, venture capital databases and primary research, the report charts the quantum sector’s progression from a predominantly publicly funded research field to an increasingly commercial industry attracting mainstream institutional participation.

The Quantum Investment Report & Company Directory 2026 serves as both a strategic market overview and a practical company reference. Readers can evaluate how much capital has entered the quantum technology market, identify leading sources of funding and track investment across quantum computing, sensing, software, hardware, communications and security. Quantitative data reflects information available through May 2026 and may be revised as additional disclosures become available.

Key Topics Covered

PART ONE: THE QUANTUM INVESTMENT REPORT

The quantum investment landscape at a glance

Total market investment, 2012-2026

Major quantum investments, 2024-H1 2026

Investment by technology subsector

Investment by application area

Investment by region

Global government initiatives and funding

Key investment trends, 2025-2026

Company funding landscape

Selected quantum developments, 2026

Market outlook, 2026-2036

PART TWO: THE COMPANY DIRECTORY

Quantum Computing - 117 companies

Quantum Hardware - 50 companies

Quantum Software - 48 companies

Quantum Sensing - 26 companies

Quantum Communications & Security - 72 companies

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 - Quantum technology total investment, 2012-2026 (US$ millions)

Table 2 - Quantum technology investment by subsector, 2012-2026 (US$ millions)

Table 3 - Quantum technology investment by application area, 2012-2026 (US$ millions)

Table 4 - Quantum technology investment by region, 2012-2026 (US$ millions)

Table 5 - Global government quantum initiatives - comparison

Table 6 - Key quantum investment trends, 2025-2026

Table 7 - Cumulative funding of leading quantum companies, to 2026 (US$)

Table 8 - Total quantum technology market forecast, 2026-2036 (US$ billions)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lkeqlb

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