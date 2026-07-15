Building Construction Glass - Global Market Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031 | Strict Building and Environmental Regulations Driving Energy-Efficient Window Demand

Dublin, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Construction Glass Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building construction glass market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.74% from 2025 to 2031. The market landscape is characterized by significant advancements and shifts toward energy-efficient and smart glass technologies.

Key Takeaways

IP Type: The flat glass segment held a market share of around 79% in 2025.

The flat glass segment held a market share of around 79% in 2025. Building Type: The residential segment is the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.19%.

The residential segment is the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 5.19%. Geography: APAC leads the market with a 40% share.

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings Driving Advanced Glass Adoption

The glass market is shifting toward energy efficiency due to stricter regulations, high energy costs, and sustainability targets.

Architectural designs increasingly use insulated glass units and low-emissivity glass to reduce heat transfer while optimizing natural light, addressing buildings' significant share in global energy consumption.

Float glass remains dominant, especially in cost-sensitive regions, while tempered glass is standard in high-rise buildings for its strength. Laminated glass is favored for safety and sound insulation.

Coated glass, particularly Low-E and solar control types, is growing rapidly, employed to reduce cooling loads significantly in IT parks and commercial towers.

Tinted and reflective glass remains popular for aesthetic appeal and glare reduction.

Growing Demand for Smart and Switchable Glass Technologies

The trend toward smart glass is thriving due to benefits in energy efficiency, comfort, and control. Technologies like electrochromic and SPD adjust light transmission in real time.

Sustainability and energy optimization initiatives boost demand for smart glass, addressing the need to reduce HVAC reliance.

Supporting stakeholders and global initiatives on carbon reduction quicken the integration of advanced glazings, promoting green certifications.

Leading manufacturers like View Inc., Saint-Gobain, and Gentex Corporation are advancing smart glass technologies.

Market Segmentation Insights

IP Type: Flat glass dominates due to its versatility and broad application in modern architecture.

Building Type: The residential sector is buoyed by demand in housing projects and infrastructure, driving significant consumption of glass products.

Geographical Analysis

APAC leads with strong urbanization and construction activities. Europe is undergoing transformation driven by regulations favoring high-performance materials. North America focuses on sustainability, integrating advanced glazing solutions for LEED and net-zero targets.

Vendor Landscape

The market is transforming with a focus on energy-efficient products, urging manufacturers to adopt sustainable technologies and customizable solutions.

Strategic Implications and Future Outlook

The market is evolving toward performance-driven building envelopes with regional strategies addressing climate-specific needs. This fosters diversification and tailored solutions for different environments.

Key Company Profiles

SAINT-GOBAIN

AGC Inc.

NSG Group

GUARDIAN GLASS

Sisecam Group

Vitro Architectural Glass

Cardinal Glass Industries

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Schott AG

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Additional Companies

Asahi India Glass Ltd.

China Glass Holdings Ltd

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Segmentation

IP Type: Flat Glass, Glass Fiber

Building Type: Residential, Non-Residential

Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered

What is the growth rate of the global building construction glass market? How big is the global building construction glass market? What are the trends in the global building construction glass market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $99.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends Transition Toward Intelligent, Connected Fenestration Solutions Shift from Passive Architectural Element to Active, Responsive Component in Modern Homes Strict Building and Environmental Regulations Driving Energy-Efficient Window Demand Increasing Shift Toward UPVC-based Window Systems

Growth Enablers Increase in Global Construction and Urbanization Activities Increasing Inclination to Integrate Architectural Aesthetics and Design Elements Growth in Renovation and Home Improvement Programs Increase in Personalization and Digital Customization Trends

Market Restraints Volatility in Raw Material Prices and Energy Prices Market Fragmentation and Pricing Pressures Environmental Concerns Around Plastics High Initial Costs of Advanced & Smart Windows



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