Y’all Street Physical Gold and Silver ETFs Begin Trading on Nasdaq with Texas Precious Metals as Sole Custodian

YSAU and YSAG are now live on Nasdaq, becoming the first physically-backed bullion ETFs to custody 100% of their gold and silver on American soil at Texas Precious Metals Depository.

SHINER, Texas, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals today announced that the Y’all Street Physical Gold ETF (NASDAQ: YSAU) and the Y’all Street Physical Silver ETF (NASDAQ: YSAG) have commenced trading on the Nasdaq, with Texas Precious Metals serving as the funds’ sole custodian. As custodian, Texas Precious Metals holds and safekeeps every ounce of the funds’ physical gold and silver in fully allocated bars at its depositories — offering investors a domestic, U.S.-vaulted option for the first time in history.

Each gold and silver bar backing the funds is uniquely identified by bar number and specification, allocated to the funds’ account, and held in a specified area within the Texas Precious Metals Depository. Unlike many existing bullion ETFs that rely on unallocated pool holdings — which can expose investors to the credit risk of clearing banks — the Y’all Street funds are structured so that none of the funds’ metal is held on an unallocated basis.

The largest physically-backed gold and silver ETFs available to U.S. investors today custody the majority of their metal in foreign jurisdictions, concentrated largely in a single overseas city. By anchoring custody in Texas, the Y’all Street funds are designed to reduce investor exposure to foreign jurisdictions, foreign courts, and the concentration risk associated with a single offshore vaulting location. The Texas Precious Metals Depository is a 71,000-square-foot facility that maintains an all-risk insurance policy underwritten by Lloyd’s of London and permits independent auditors to examine the metal held for the funds during normal business hours twice annually.

“For too long, Americans who wanted the safety of physical bullion in an ETF had no choice but to store that metal in a foreign vault, under foreign law,” said Tarek Saab, Co-Founder and CEO of Texas Precious Metals and Y’all Street. “Today, we are proud to bring custody home. Every bar backing YSAU and YSAG is allocated, segregated, and held on American soil, deep in the heart of Texas — fully consistent with our belief that if you are investing in the American market, your physical assets should be on American soil.”

“Our depository was built for exactly this responsibility,” added Saab. “The same security, insurance, and operational standards that have allowed us to safeguard billions in client holdings now stand behind the Y’all Street ETFs. Investors can verify the funds’ holdings through our published bar lists and independent audits.”

Shares of YSAU and YSAG are available through brokerage platforms and financial advisors. Investors and advisors seeking additional information should consult the funds’ prospectuses, which contain complete information about the funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses.

Learn more at yallstreetetfs.com.

About Texas Precious Metals

Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company’s online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the brand, Texas Mint, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, UFC, and other partners. Texas Precious Metals is a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

Media & Investor Contact

Evan Delaune

Program Director – Capital Markets

Y’all Street Asset Management / Texas Precious Metals

Evan@yallstreet.com

713-997-0930

Important Disclosures

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The registration statements relating to these securities have been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and shares of the funds are listed and trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus. Before investing, investors should read the prospectus carefully for more complete information about the Funds, including investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Click here for YSAU or YSAG.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The funds are subject to risks including, but not limited to, fluctuations in the price of gold and silver, market risk, custodial and storage risks, the risk that the funds may not track the price of the underlying metal, and the risks of a fund with limited or no operating history. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Funds are not registered investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and are not commodity pools under the Commodity Exchange Act. As a result, investors will not receive the protections associated with ownership of shares in a registered investment company or interests in a CFTC-regulated commodity pool. The value of each Share is directly related to the price of physical silver or gold, as applicable, less Fund expenses. Silver and gold prices can be highly volatile and may be affected by supply and demand, interest rates, inflation expectations, currency movements, geopolitical events, central bank or governmental activity, investment and trading activity, and broader economic or market conditions. ETF shares trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the Fund's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

Teucrium Asset Management, LLC is the sponsor for YSAG and YSAU. PINE Distributors LLC is the Marketing Agent for YSAG and YSAU and is not affiliated with Texas Precious Metals, Teucrium Asset Management, LLC, or Y'all Street Asset Management.

TUCRM-5576838-07/26