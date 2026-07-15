Author John M. Capozzi Recognized with Four 2026 FAPA President's Book Awards

Sarasota, Florida, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncoast author John M. Capozzi recently received four new Florida Authors and Publishers Association (FAPA) President's Book Awards, bringing his career total to seven honors from the prestigious statewide organization.

Capozzi earned his 2026 awards for two of his books: The Shadow Warrior Two and Payback. Both received recognition in the Adult Fiction/Action-Adventure category. The latest honors continue a remarkable writing career that began nearly 25 years ago with the publication of his first book, Why Climb the Corporate Ladder When You Can Take the Elevator? He followed that with Getting It Done, a book with 1,000 maxims, anecdotes and stories about getting ahead in life and business.

Capozzi has authored twelve books that can all be found on Amazon, spanning business, health and fiction. In 2023, he published Aqua Therapy: How I Prevented Major Surgery, a personal account detailing how he avoided major surgery and discovered methods to stop and prevent muscle atrophy. He also lost 18 pounds doing cardio in his pool.

His five works of fiction are all based on irrefutable facts. America At Risk was written in 2012 after meeting with friends from the FBI and CIA. Given today’s events in Iran, it could not be more topical. Payback identifies how many Jewish families lost their fortunes in 1939 during WWII at the hands of a Nazi collaborator and how the Mossad brought the collaborator to justice. The Teller enlightens readers about bank fraud and how the FBI brought criminals to justice. The Shadow Warrior and The Shadow Warrior Two are spellbound thrillers about a highly trained CIA operative who finds wanted criminals and brings them to justice in a unique way.

"Writing has given me an opportunity to share the experiences, lessons and adventures that have shaped my life,” said Capozzi. "To have my work recognized by FAPA is very humbling.”

Capozzi's accomplishments extend far beyond the literary world. He served as an advisor to President George H. W. Bush and Secretary Colin Powell. Capozzi was also the youngest Eagle Scout in New York State history, served during the Vietnam War, and competed as a professional skier, tournament squash player, avid tennis player and golfer. Throughout his distinguished business career, he started and sold over 20 companies and earned 13 promotions in 13 years, including several C-suite positions. Most of his life stories are identified in his work, Getting It Done.

An accomplished entrepreneur, Capozzi has served on many public, private and college boards. He also founded US Helicopter and Communications Corporation of America, which created the first affinity credit card used for nonprofit marketing. His expertise and achievements have led to appearances on national programs including The Today Show and Good Morning America.

Capozzi continues to write actively. His book, Coping With Early-Stage Dementia, is now available on Amazon, and an audio book version will be released in August of 2026. He is currently working on his 13th book, an autobiography chronicling his extraordinary life and career. It will be released late summer. Capozzi resides in Sarasota County with his wife of more than 60 years.

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