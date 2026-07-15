Gordian Appoints Soumam Debgupta as Chief Product Officer

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of data-driven solutions across all phases of the building lifecycle, announced the appointment of Soumam Debgupta as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Debgupta brings more than 20 years of experience as a global product and technology executive, with a proven track record of building and scaling high-impact platforms that deliver meaningful customer value and drive sustainable growth.

As Gordian’s CPO, Debgupta will lead product strategy, partnering closely across engineering, operations and the business to deliver differentiated, customer-centric solutions at scale. His appointment underscores Gordian’s continued focus on innovation, product excellence and empowering customers with smarter, faster decision-making.

“We are excited to welcome Soumam to the Gordian leadership team,” said Arul Elumalai, President of Gordian. “Soumam’s deep experience transforming complex environments into unified product platforms, combined with his strong customer-first mindset, will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our product offerings and deliver even greater value to the communities we serve.”

Debgupta has led large-scale product and technology transformations across some of the world’s most demanding organizations. Most recently, he led digital transformation for a technology organization integrating dozens of fragmented systems into a unified platform and pioneering GenAI applications to significantly improve productivity. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Amazon, where he owned full P&L responsibility for Same-Day Delivery and scaled operations across 13 countries, and at JLL, where he doubled product revenue through strategic M&A and product innovation.

“Construction is one of the most capital-intensive industries, yet projects too often face challenges with cost and schedule certainty,” said Debgupta. “Gordian is uniquely positioned to address these challenges through its data-driven approach and Job Order Contracting model. I’m excited to build on the strong foundation of trust Gordian has established with customers as we expand into new products, markets and geographies.”

To learn more about Gordian, its leadership team and open career opportunities, visit gordian.com.

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