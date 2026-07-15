Willis and Kayna partner with Kwant to launch new embedded insurance program for subcontractors

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), together with its embedded insurance infrastructure partner Kayna, today announced a strategic partnership with Kwant to launch KwantSure, a digital insurance program embedded directly within Kwant’s workforce management platform.

KwantSure enables subcontractors to access the insurance coverage that may be required to remain project compliant, directly within the platform used by general contractors to manage workforce operations and certificate of insurance (COI) tracking.

The program combines:

Kwant’s workforce and compliance platform , which supports 160,000 workers across the United States, providing general contractors with real-time visibility into subcontractor insurance status through integrated COI tracking;

, which supports 160,000 workers across the United States, providing general contractors with real-time visibility into subcontractor insurance status through integrated COI tracking; Kayna’s award-winning embedded insurance technology , which integrates a seamless insurance procurement experience into the Kwant platform and leverages digital trading capabilities from modern carriers to deliver data-led, streamlined insurance solutions; and

, which integrates a seamless insurance procurement experience into the Kwant platform and leverages digital trading capabilities from modern carriers to deliver data-led, streamlined insurance solutions; and Willis’ Affinity advice and expertise, delivering tailored insurance solutions designed specifically for subcontractors. Available coverages include General Liability, Professional Liability, Cyber, Business Owner’s Policy and pay-as-you-go Workers’ Compensation.



By embedding insurance procurement within the COI workflow, KwantSure reduces administrative burdens, streamlines the buying process, and enables subcontractors to obtain quotes and bind coverage in minutes. For general contractors, the program enhances compliance visibility and helps mitigate risk across projects.

Nabeel Tanveer, US Affinity and Programs Leader at Willis, said: “Delivering tech-enabled, embedded insurance solutions is a key strategic priority for us. By integrating Willis-brokered insurance directly into Kwant’s COI tracking platform, we are simplifying access to coverage for subcontractors, strengthening compliance and removing friction from the procurement process.”

Niran Shrestha, CEO and Co-Founder of Kwant, said: “By combining Kwant’s project intelligence with Willis’ broking expertise and Kayna’s technology, we’re making insurance faster, simpler and more accessible for contractors. Contractors can secure coverage in minutes while staying compliant through proactive alerts and real-time monitoring. Together, we’re helping reduce risk across complex projects and laying the foundation for a broader suite of digital insurance solutions.”

Paul Prendergast, CEO of Kayna, said: “Kwant is helping subcontractors to close the compliance gap and mitigate the risk of underinsurance in real time. This is how a vertical SaaS platform can elevate business practices, solve problems and provide real value for its customers. KwantSure provides a data-led, end-to-end insurance solution, designed specifically to support the needs of Kwant customers as they position their businesses for continuity and sustained growth. I’m delighted that our work together has resulted in such a powerful tool for a trusted platform that is driving change in construction, making it safer, smarter and more efficient.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Media Contact

Lauren Ryan

Lauren.Ryan@wtwco.com

About Kwant

Kwant is an AI-powered workforce operating system for construction and industrial sites. By combining real-time data from smart wearables with operational insights, Kwant delivers predictive analytics and automated alerts to boost safety, productivity, and compliance.

Deployed on major projects with over 160,000 workers, Kwant has proven to reduce safety incidents by 50% and increase productivity by 11%.

Media Contact

Belen Ramos

Belen@kwant.ai

About Kayna

Kayna is an award-winning embedded insurance distribution platform serving vertical SaaS providers and their customers. Agentic and MCP-native, Kayna can offer a real-time, stand-alone risk management module that analyses policy detail against platform data, flag coverage gaps and can embed insurance procurement journeys to support insurance compliance requirements. Through one connection, Kayna links SaaS providers with carriers, MGAs, and brokers so that SMBs can access live risk intelligence and tailored, data-driven insurance through the software they already use to run their business operations every day.

For more information, visit kayna.io.

Media Contact

Anita Hogan

Anita@Kayna.io