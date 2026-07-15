Palmetto Publishing Releases Steven Reinoehl's New Physics Book Proposing a Bold Theory of Reality

Charleston, SC, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Understanding Infinity, a new book by Steven Reinoehl that presents a comprehensive alternative framework for understanding the fundamental nature of reality. Titled in full Understanding Infinity: Aether Vortex Theory, the work challenges readers to reconsider long-held assumptions about gravity, underlying dimensions, and the structure of the cosmos.

Reinoehl, a practicing psychotherapist, independent physics researcher, and graduate of Penn State University, the University of Colorado, and Kutztown University, draws on decades of thought experiments to construct what he calls aether vortex theory. The theory proposes that an aether moves throughout space and time, connecting the smallest particles of matter to the largest structures in the universe within one continuous, cyclical system. Rather than relying on dense mathematical formalism, the book frames its arguments in plain, intuitive language designed to make complex ideas accessible to a general audience.

At the heart of the book is a direct challenge to the explanatory limits of mainstream physics. Reinoehl argues that while modern science has produced remarkable technological advances, current theories have reached a plateau. They can describe phenomena like gravity and space through equations but fail to offer commonsense explanations for why these forces exist in the first place. Understanding Infinity confronts this gap head on, asking why circles and cycles appear at every scale of reality, from spinning atoms to orbiting planets, and proposing that these patterns are not incidental but fundamental to existence itself.

The book is positioned for intellectually curious generalists who gravitate toward speculative popular science. Readers drawn to works such as The Tao of Physics by Fritjof Capra or Biocentrism by Robert Lanza will find familiar territory in Reinoehl's willingness to question consensus and explore ideas that sit outside conventional academic boundaries. At a time when public interest in cosmology, quantum mechanics, and the philosophy of science continues to grow, Understanding Infinity offers a new entry point for those seeking big picture theories presented without jargon.

Understanding Infinity is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: Steve Reinoehl

Instagram: Reinoehlsteve

Twitter: SSReinoehl

About the Author: Steven Reinoehl is a practicing psychotherapist, independent physics researcher, and a graduate of Penn State University, the University of Colorado, and Kutztown University. In Understanding Infinity: Aether Vortex Theory, he presents a provocative new framework for understanding the fundamental nature of reality, one that builds on established scientific principles while offering fresh, commonsense explanations for phenomena that current theories leave unresolved. His unique background in psychotherapy lends him a distinctive ability to communicate complex ideas in ways that resonate with curious minds.



Reinoehl's fascination with physics began in childhood, when he first started conducting thought experiments aimed at understanding the deepest mysteries of reality and the universe. Physics was his favorite subject in high school, and throughout his adult life he continued to research and develop new theoretical models. In 2017, he began formulating aether vortex theory, a framework that, after years of exploration, provided the most satisfying and coherent account of the universe he had ever encountered. That breakthrough inspired him to share his ideas with a broader audience through this book.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Steven Reinoehl

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