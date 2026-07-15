New iSeatz Research Reveals Travelers Are More Strategic Than Ever About Rewards Programs

NEW ORLEANS, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from iSeatz, the veteran travel technology company with 27 years of experience powering booking and loyalty experiences for leading travel brands, tells a compelling story about loyalty and today’s traveler. The study reveals a paradox at the center of travel loyalty today: travelers are more enrolled in rewards programs than ever, but more willing to walk away than ever. For travel brands, that tension is a map to where the opportunity sits.

“For more than 25 years, we’ve worked alongside some of the travel industry’s most reputable brands, helping them develop loyalty experiences that inspire lasting relationships,” said Kenneth Purcell, CEO of iSeatz. “Understanding the evolution of traveler behavior is central to our mission at iSeatz, and this new research uncovers an important shift. What we’re seeing today is a consumer who remains deeply engaged with rewards programs but has become much more intentional about where and how they place that loyalty.”

Based on a survey of 2,000 U.S. travelers, the research finds that today’s consumers are redefining loyalty around one central expectation: experiences that consistently deliver meaningful value with minimal friction.

The “Strategic Traveler” Is Here

The “Strategic Traveler”’ is the largest segment of active travelers and rewards program users who treat programs as a way to maximize value, comparing benefits across brands and choosing the options that deliver the best combination of savings, perks and ease.

40% of active travelers now approach rewards programs as a financial optimization strategy, carefully comparing benefits, earning opportunities and redemption value across brands.

60% belong to two or more travel rewards programs, while nearly one-third (29%) participate in three or more.

56% of travelers would prioritize price and convenience if rewards programs did not exist.



Across every stage of the travel journey, value consistently outweighs status as the primary driver of loyalty by nearly four to one.

The K-Shaped Economy Creates New Opportunities for Travel Brands

The gap between what travelers want and what rewards programs deliver is an opportunity to create loyalty experiences that feel more valuable, attainable, and rewarding for every traveler.

96% of lower-income travelers have yet to redeem aspirational rewards such as premium upgrades or luxury travel experiences, despite many viewing those benefits as the primary promise of rewards programs.

54% of higher-income travelers believe program value has stagnated or declined, and one in four higher-income travelers say rewards programs feel more like spending tools than genuine rewards.

73% of active travelers say it is getting harder to get real value from rewards programs



Rewards Portals Hold the Key to Stronger Traveler Loyalty

Perhaps the most encouraging finding is that rising expectations have not reduced engagement, and travelers continue to begin booking journeys with loyalty in mind.

62% of travelers say their loyalty travel portal is their first or usual destination when booking travel.

But, 73% of travelers report having attempted to redeem a reward or benefit only to encounter obstacles, including limited availability, insufficient points, confusing redemption processes or technical issues.

50% of travelers also say redeeming rewards requires more effort than it should.



To learn more about the trends shaping traveler expectations, read the full findings here: Travel Loyalty in 2026: What 2,000 Travelers Are Really Telling Us

About iSeatz

iSeatz is the technology company that powers travel booking for some of the world’s most influential travel, hospitality, and financial brands, including American Express, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Qantas. For 27 years, iSeatz has provided the infrastructure that connects millions of travelers to trips and experiences, integrating data from airlines, hotels, and activity providers to deliver seamless, reliable booking at scale. The company’s platform supports a wide range of ancillary products, payments and digital touchpoints, enabling partners to capture more value and deliver more relevant travel experiences. With expertise in personalization, trip inspiration, and the emerging creator economy, iSeatz helps brands adapt to rising consumer expectations and define the next era of connected travel.