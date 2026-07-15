PureSky Energy Closes $62 Million Upsizing of Corporate Credit Facility

DENVER, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureSky Energy (PureSky), a leading developer, owner, and operator of community solar and energy storage projects in the United States, today announced the closing of a $62 million upsizing of its corporate credit facility arranged by Nomura. The transaction closed concurrently with PureSky’s investment-grade refinancing of operating debt, enabling the repayment of certain legacy holding company indebtedness and further strengthening the Company’s balance sheet.

Together, these financing initiatives represent a significant milestone in PureSky’s broader capital structure strategy. Through the simultaneous refinancing of operating-level debt and expansion of its corporate credit facility, PureSky has simplified its capital structure, reduced financing complexity, and enhanced liquidity to support continued execution across its U.S. community solar and distributed generation platform. The upsizing of the credit facility underscores Nomura’s role as an essential, long-term financial partner to PureSky and reflects strong lender confidence in the Company’s business model, operating platform, and long-term growth trajectory.

“Completing these transactions is a defining moment for PureSky’s capital strategy,” said Rami Khadra, Chief Financial Officer of PureSky Energy. “The expanded credit facility provides us with increased financial flexibility to support our growing development and construction portfolio while maintaining a disciplined and streamlined capital structure. Nomura has been a trusted partner throughout this process, reflecting PureSky’s strong platform, execution capabilities, and long-term value creation.”

"As part of our commitment to providing bespoke capital to leading infrastructure businesses, we are pleased to have worked with PureSky to provide a tailored financing solution that supports the company's continued growth," said Vinod Mukani, Global Head of Nomura's Infrastructure & Power Business. "PureSky's platform demonstrates the growing importance of community solar in delivering affordable clean energy solutions." Hua Ding, Managing Director at Nomura's Infrastructure & Power Business, added, "This financing reflects our disciplined approach for high-quality infrastructure platforms that combines strong operating fundamentals with compelling long-term growth opportunities. PureSky has established itself as a leader in the community solar sector through its experienced management team, scalable platform, and commitment to delivering critical energy infrastructure. We look forward to supporting the company's continued execution as it expands its footprint."

With enhanced liquidity and a simplified capital structure, PureSky is well positioned to advance its expanding pipeline of community solar and distributed generation projects across multiple U.S. markets. The Company continues to execute on a multi-year growth strategy focused on scaling its owned and operated portfolio, bringing new projects into construction, and expanding access to affordable clean energy for communities nationwide. These financing initiatives provide the flexibility and durability required to support PureSky’s next phase of growth as it continues to deploy capital across a deep and diversified development pipeline.

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with a generation capacity of approximately 300 MW across 63 operational or under construction sites. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company’s mission is to make clean energy accessible and aﬀordable to local communities across the United States, while advancing a more sustainable and resilient energy system.

Media Contact:

Janet Janzen

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

PureSky Energy

janet.janzen@pureskyenergy.com

(416) 854-8567