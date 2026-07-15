Light Up Chinatown! 2026, Presented by RBC returns for its Sixth Annual celebration of Chinatown

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation , together with presenting sponsor RBC, today announced the return of Light Up Chinatown! 2026 , a free, family-friendly two-day festival taking place on Saturday, August 8, from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sunday, August 9, from 11 am to 5 pm, along the 500-block of Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in the heart of Vancouver’s Chinatown.

Building on the Vancouver Chinatown BIA’s Chinatown Festival 2026 taking place on July 25-26, Light Up Chinatown! serves as an opportunity to continue uplifting and supporting the neighbourhood throughout the summer.

"Six years ago, we launched Light Up Chinatown! as a lifeline for our small businesses, at a time when this neighbourhood needed visitors and tourism back more than ever. Today, it has grown into one of Vancouver's most anticipated summer festivals, drawing upwards of 20,000 people over two days to celebrate everything that makes Chinatown special,” says Carol Lee, Chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. “More than just a festival, Light Up Chinatown! has become a driving force behind Chinatown's revitalization, transforming how people experience this neighbourhood and setting a model for what community-led initiatives can achieve.”

Calling all Foodies

Beyond the festival site, visitors are encouraged to explore Chinatown for a lineup of exclusive food collaborations, available only during Light Up Chinatown! on August 8 and 9:

Beaucoup Bakery x Chinatown BBQ - Roasted Pork Quiche, at Chinatown BBQ (130 E Pender St.), from 12:00 p.m. until sold out

- Roasted Pork Quiche, at Chinatown BBQ (130 E Pender St.), from 12:00 p.m. until sold out Say Hey x Dicky’s Dumps - Meatball Dumplings, at 156 E Pender St., from 11:00 a.m. until sold out

- Meatball Dumplings, at 156 E Pender St., from 11:00 a.m. until sold out DD Mau x New Town Bakery x Keem Ice Cream - The Chinatown Affogato, at 130 E Pender St., from 11:30 a.m. until sold out

- The Chinatown Affogato, at 130 E Pender St., from 11:30 a.m. until sold out Foo Hung Curios x Buttermere Patisserie Ltd. - White Rabbit Bubble Tea Roll, at 168 E Pender St., from 12:00 p.m. until sold out





Hawkers Lane also returns with its signature “Insanely Good Food” experience, bringing together some of Vancouver’s most prominent chefs and restaurants for vibrant Asian street food, including DD Mau, Eat Fish by Chef Dez Lo, Ember HK BBQ, Mama in the Kitchen x Chef William Lew, and Street Hawker Eatery.

Pick up Your Passport and Win Prizes

The festival’s free Chinatown Passport Program also returns, inviting visitors to explore Chinatown’s 16 blocks, collect 16 stamps across four zones, and submit a completed passport for a chance to win prizes. Two lucky grand-prize winners will receive tickets to Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour, with 35 additional prizes up for grabs, including: $250 Vessi vouchers (6 winners), 6 Cirque du Soleil tickets, Lululemon gift cards (valued at $300), Capilano Suspension Bridge passes (valued at $312), and Arc'teryx Alpha FL 20 Backpack (valued at $320).

Live Music, Moves, and More

On the Odlum Brown Main Stage, Chinatown Live! will present two days of performances celebrating the neighbourhood’s cultural diversity and featuring performances by the Hon Hsing Athletic Club and Goh Ballet. The lineup includes returning 2025 headliners Marie Hui and The Phonix Band, alongside Kristina Lao, Now or Never Crew, Krystle Dos Santos, Silk Road Music, Jin Wah Sing Cantonese Opera, CircusWest, and more.

Additional site features include a Community Kids Zone supported by the Canucks for Kids Fund featuring a mini-golf area and family-friendly activities from the Chinatown Storytelling Centre and other community partners. Guests can also enjoy the Mahjong Garden and a 19+ licensed bar sponsored by Haywire Winery, Strathcona Beer Co., and Tao Hard Seltzer, plus the Boba Run drink stall.

Our Commitment to a Safe Festival for All

Prioritizing community well-being and safety remains a top priority. Organizers and Vancouver Police Department are taking every precaution to ensure the well-being of all attendees, staff, and volunteers across the festival's Columbia Street footprint, the Chinatown Passport Tent, and the 19+ licensed bar area. The Vancouver Police Department is providing support around the neighbourhood, and there will be increased security measures in and around the festival grounds, demonstrating a collective commitment to creating a safe environment for all attendees.

Now in its sixth year, Light Up Chinatown! continues to celebrate the neighbourhood’s culture and community while supporting the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation’s ongoing work to revitalize and preserve one of Canada’s most iconic neighbourhoods.

Learn more about Light Up Chinatown! at lightupchinatown.ca .

About the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation:

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation is a registered charity committed to the revitalization of Chinatown, one of Canada’s most iconic neighbourhoods in the historic heart of Vancouver. The Foundation builds more resilient and inclusive communities by promoting the well-being of those in need, while preserving Chinatown’s irreplaceable cultural heritage. Learn more at chinatownfoundation.org .

Media Contact:

Emily Larman

Talk Shop Media

emily.larman@talkshopmedia.com