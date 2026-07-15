Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size to Reach USD 137.85 Billion by 2035 as Biologics and Precision Medicine Drive Growth | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 80.54 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 137.85 Billion by 2035, expanding at a 5.52% CAGR during 2026–2035, according to a new report published by SNS Insider. Rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, lupus and inflammatory bowel disease, coupled with rapid advancements in biologics, JAK inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies and precision medicine, continues to accelerate global demand for autoimmune disease therapeutics.

Increasing healthcare expenditure, earlier disease diagnosis, wider biologic reimbursement, growing biosimilar adoption and continuous FDA and EMA approvals are reshaping autoimmune disease treatment worldwide. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in next-generation immunotherapies, targeted biologics and personalized treatment approaches to improve long-term clinical outcomes while reducing disease progression.





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Biologics, JAK Inhibitors and Precision Medicine Drive Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Expansion

Biologics, JAK inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, and personalized medicine technologies for enhancing treatment efficacy and better patient outcomes will continue to drive growth in the market. The fact that biologic/targeted DMARDs are expected to make up 42% of all prescription revenues from U.S. autoimmune diseases in June 2025 demonstrates that the trend of physicians' preference towards such drugs is only growing, and it will become even stronger with the increasing number of advanced biologics and targeted therapies reaching the market.

Segmentation Analysis

Anti-inflammatory Drugs Continue Market Leadership While Interferons Register Fastest Growth

Anti-inflammatory medications had the highest market share of 41.26%, owing to their high efficiency and extensive usability in several autoimmune diseases. The interferons segment is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate of 6.18%, fueled by increasing demands for multiple sclerosis treatments, the benefits of immunomodulation, and technological advances in the production of interferons due to increasing knowledge about neurological autoimmune diseases.

Rheumatic Diseases Dominate While Multiple Sclerosis Records Highest Growth Rate

Rheumatic Disease held about 36.52% market share in 2025 due to the high number of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus, well-established therapy guidelines with biological drugs and DMARDs, and greater knowledge of the therapies among the physicians and patients. Multiple Sclerosis is the fastest-growing indication at 6.34% CAGR because of the increased prevalence of MS, improved imaging diagnostics with MRIs leading to early diagnosis, and aggressive physician behavior.

Disease Progression Modification Gains Momentum Through Precision Medicine

Inflammation Reduction had a large market share of approximately 39.84%, signifying the central therapeutic aim of most autoimmune diseases since the manifestation of inflammation, whether acute or chronic, is the most commercially relevant treatment indication category worldwide. Disease Progression Modification application holds the largest growth rate of 7.12% CAGR since it involves the use of biologic DMARDs, JAK inhibitors, and precision medicine to modify the course of the disease beyond what can be done by simply managing the symptoms.

Hospital Pharmacy Remains Leading Distribution Channel for Biologics

Hospital Pharmacy held the largest market share in 2025 and accounted for the fastest growing segment with 48.67% share and 5.89% CAGR owing to factors such as specialized drug management and administration of injectable biologics, complete patient monitoring and preference of physicians to initiate autoimmune therapies through hospitals due to better safety and monitoring options.

North America Leads While Europe and Asia Pacific Accelerate Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Growth

North America is projected to occupy the largest market revenue share in the Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market, at around 39.96%, due to its high rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis prevalence, strong healthcare industry, high diagnosis rates, easy accessibility to biological and targeted therapies, comprehensive insurance coverage, and increasing use of oral and injectable autoimmune drugs.

The U.S. Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market value in the US is estimated at about USD 32.18 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to achieve around USD 54.72 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of about 5.45%. US is ahead in terms of diagnostic capabilities, easy availability of biological and targeted therapy, favorable regulatory environment from FDA and about 24 million American cases of autoimmune diseases according to CDC in 2024, along with 12% increment in autoimmunity-related clinical visits.

Europe Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market value was around USD 24.32 Billion in 2025, which will grow to around USD 41.66 Billion by 2035, growing with a CAGR of around 5.52%. Europe has the second largest share of the global market due to increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, advanced healthcare system, presence of government sponsored patient assistance programs, favorable reimbursement policies and increasing adoption of biological and biosimilar drugs.

Asia-Pacific region has the fastest growth rate of about 6.28% CAGR because of increasing healthcare system development in developing nations, increasing autoimmune disease awareness, urbanization, aging population and increasing use of biological and targeted drugs in conjunction with specialty pharmacies and telemedicine. China contributes to around 36% of total Asia-Pacific revenues due to health education programs of the government leading to early detection and treatment.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Biogen Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

UCB S.A.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Celgene Corporation (Bristol-Myers Squibb)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2025: AbbVie expanded its immunology pipeline with a Phase III trial for a next-generation JAK inhibitor addressing rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, aiming to improve efficacy and patient-specific treatment outcomes.

AbbVie expanded its immunology pipeline with a Phase III trial for a next-generation JAK inhibitor addressing rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, aiming to improve efficacy and patient-specific treatment outcomes. 2024: Novartis received FDA approval for a new oral S1P receptor modulator targeting relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, strengthening its neurology portfolio and expanding treatment availability across global markets.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AUTOIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS ADOPTION & CLINICAL TREATMENT PATHWAY ANALYSIS – helps you understand biologic, JAK inhibitor and lupus indication treatment environments, prescribing preference drivers, and therapy utilization across hospital pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, and retail dispensing channels globally.

– helps you understand biologic, JAK inhibitor and lupus indication treatment environments, prescribing preference drivers, and therapy utilization across hospital pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, and retail dispensing channels globally. BIOLOGIC & JAK INHIBITOR PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in monoclonal antibody clinical efficacy and precision medicine biomarker-guided treatment response prediction across competing autoimmune therapeutic class and product offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in monoclonal antibody clinical efficacy and precision medicine biomarker-guided treatment response prediction across competing autoimmune therapeutic class and product offerings. HOSPITAL PHARMACY & SPECIALTY CHANNEL TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and clinical advantages of hospital pharmacy biologic infusion administration and teleconsultation adherence monitoring across regulated autoimmune therapeutics dispensing environments.

– helps you assess the commercial and clinical advantages of hospital pharmacy biologic infusion administration and teleconsultation adherence monitoring across regulated autoimmune therapeutics dispensing environments. RHEUMATIC DISEASE & MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS THERAPEUTIC DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to biologic DMARD market share expansion over conventional therapies and precision medicine genetic profiling-guided therapeutic selection driving above-baseline procurement growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to biologic DMARD market share expansion over conventional therapies and precision medicine genetic profiling-guided therapeutic selection driving above-baseline procurement growth. REGULATORY APPROVAL & REIMBURSEMENT INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in FDA biologic approval pathway acceleration and patient assistance programme investment influencing commercial access dynamics across the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market.

– helps you uncover trends in FDA biologic approval pathway acceleration and patient assistance programme investment influencing commercial access dynamics across the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market. PRECISION MEDICINE & NEXT-GENERATION IMMUNE THERAPY INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from gene therapy autoimmune disease pipeline clinical progression and future immunotherapy technologies transforming autoimmune disease treatment capability globally.

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 80.54 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 137.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.52% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Drug Class Type (Anti-inflammatory, Antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, Interferons, Others)

• By Indication (Rheumatic Disease, Type 1 Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Other Indications)

• By Therapeutic Application (Disease Progression Alteration, Immune System Modulation, Pain Management, Reduction of Inflammation)

• By Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy, Online Store) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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