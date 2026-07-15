Foresight Reports 2026 Second Quarter and First Half Results

 | Source: Foresight Financial Group, Inc. Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

WINNEBAGO, Ill., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) reported net income of $4.38 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, a 47% increase compared to $2.99 million reported for the second quarter of 2025 and a 13% increase compared to $3.89 million reported for the first quarter of 2026. Diluted earnings per share were $1.20 for the quarter compared to $0.82 for the second quarter of 2025 and $1.07 for the first quarter of 2026. The second quarter results produced a return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.04% and 10.07%.

Net income for the first six months of 2026 was $8.27 million, up 122% from $3.72 million for the same period in 2025. Diluted earnings per share for the first half were $2.27, compared with $1.03 in the prior year period. The first half 2026 results produced a return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.00% and 9.60%, respectively.

The earnings growth for the first half of 2026 compared to the prior year period was driven by margin expansion, lower credit costs and reduced non-interest expense, which was partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income. The decrease in non-interest income was due to $1.2 million of non-recurring revenue in the prior year period related to a debit card branding agreement. The reduction in non-interest expenses was also related to non-recurring items in the prior year period, including a $1.96 million impairment charge on a nonmarketable equity investment and $1.88 million of expenses directly related to the charter consolidation initiative.

“We are pleased with the continued momentum recognized during the second quarter,” said Peter Morrison, Chief Executive Officer. “The strategic initiatives completed during the past year are producing measurable results, including stronger profitability, improved operating efficiency and increased shareholder value.”

Net interest income increased to $14.92 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $12.95 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $14.34 million for the first quarter of 2026. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the second quarter of 2026 expanded to 3.69%, compared to 3.33% in the prior-year quarter and 3.65% in the linked quarter.

For the first six months of 2026, net interest income increased $4.05 million, or 16.1%, to $29.26 million compared to $25.21 million for the first six months of 2025. The taxable equivalent net interest margin expanded to 3.67%, compared to 3.29% in the prior year period.

The growth in net interest income and improvement of the net interest margin for both the second quarter and first half of 2026 was driven primarily by strong deposit growth and a lower cost of deposits compared to the prior year periods. The rate on average interest-bearing deposits decreased by thirty-eight basis points to 2.17% for the first half of 2026 as compared to 2.55% for the first half of 2025. Average total deposits increased by $63.9 million, or 4.6%, to $1.449 billion for the first half of 2026 compared to $1.385 billion in the prior year period. The tax-equivalent yield on average total earning assets increased by ten basis points to 5.35% for the first half of 2026 as compared to the prior year period. Average total loans for the first half increased by $13.9 million to $1.124 billion as compared to $1.110 billion in the first half of the prior year, with the additional liquidity generated by the deposit growth being deployed in investment securities. Average total investment securities for the first half of 2026 increased by $48.6 million as compared to the prior year period, with the yield on investment securities increasing by forty-four basis points.

The provision for credit losses totaled $524 thousand during the second quarter of 2026, compared to $238 thousand in the second quarter of 2025 and $561 thousand in the first quarter of 2026. For the six months ended June 30, 2026 the provision for loan losses totaled $1.08 million, a $451 thousand, or 29%, decrease as compared to the first six months of the prior year.

Asset quality remained solid, with nonperforming assets totaling $16.9 million, or 0.98% of total assets, as of June 30, 2026 as compared to $28.29 million, or 1.76% of total assets, on June 30, 2025, and $16.08 million, 0.91% of total assets as of March 31, 2026.

Noninterest income totaled $2.33 million for the quarter, a $674 thousand decrease compared to $3.00 million in the second quarter of 2025. The decline was due to $1.20 million of non-recurring revenue received in the second quarter of the prior year related to a debit card branding agreement, which was partially offset by a $231 thousand increase in net loan servicing fees due to changes in the fair value of the mortgage servicing asset. In addition, card interchange fees increased by $114 thousand in the quarter compared to the second quarter of 2025, reflecting revenue from the recently implemented proprietary corporate card program.

Non-interest income totaled $4.21 million for the first six months of 2026, compared to $4.95 million for the first six months of 2025, primarily due to $1.2 million of non-recurring revenue recognized in the prior period and a $102 thousand decrease in net loan servicing fees due to valuation fluctuations of the mortgage servicing asset. These decreases were partially offset by a $141 thousand increase in deposit service fees and a $172 thousand increase in card interchange revenue, reflecting the Company’s initiatives to grow core non-interest revenue.

Noninterest expense totaled $10.86 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, decreasing by $1.09 million compared to $11.95 million for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was due to $1.56 million in non-recurring expenses realized in the second quarter of 2025 related to the charter consolidation initiative. This decrease was partially offset by a $304 thousand, or 4.7% increase in salaries and benefits.

Non-interest expense for the first half of 2026 declined by $2.75 million, or 11.4%, to $21.38 million compared to $24.13 million in the first six months of the prior year, reflecting the absence of non-recurring expenses incurred in the prior period, including $1.88 million related to the charter consolidation initiative and a $1.96 impairment charge on a nonmarketable equity investment. These decreases were partially offset by a $689 thousand, or 5.5% increase in salaries and employee benefits.

The Company’s efficiency ratio for the second quarter improved to 62.3%, compared to 73.6% in the prior-year quarter and 64.1% in the linked quarter. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2026 improved to 63.2% compared to 78.6% for the first half of the prior year.

The closing price for the Company’s common stock was $48.04 on June 30, 2026, a 54% increase over the closing price of $31.13 on June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share increased to $48.48 as of June 30, 2026, compared to $44.37 on June 30, 2025 and $47.95 on March 31, 2026. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, tangible book value per share increased to $54.91 as of June 30, 2026 compared to $52.43 on June 30, 2025 and $53.98 on March 31, 2026.

About Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Winnebago County, Illinois and is the parent company of Foresight Bank, which has offices in the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Stephenson and Kankakee. Foresight Bank was formed through the legal consolidation of six long-standing community bank subsidiaries of Foresight Financial Group, including German American State Bank, State Bank of Davis, Northwest Bank of Rockford, State Bank (Freeport), Lena State Bank, and State Bank of Herscher. Foresight’s common stock is traded on the “OTCQX” market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which the Company, or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT: 
Peter MorrisonTodd James
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
(815) 847-7500(815) 847-7500
  


Consolidated Balance Sheets   
(Unaudited)June 30, December 31,
  2026   2025 
Assets(in thousands, except per share data)
Cash and due from banks$18,419  $15,844 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 46,830   11,254 
Federal funds sold 1,288   775 
Total cash and cash equivalents 66,537   27,873 
    
Debt Securities:   
Available-for-sale (AFS) 459,322   428,688 
Held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,378   2,378 
Marketable equity securities and other investments 4,436   4,427 
Loans held for sale 441   1,549 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,103,191   1,127,617 
Premises and equipment, net 17,604   17,855 
Bank owned life insurance 25,323   24,979 
Other assets 33,265   33,281 
Total assets$1,712,497  $1,668,647 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Deposits   
Noninterest-bearing$233,195  $219,275 
Interest-bearing 1,251,414   1,209,276 
Total deposits 1,484,609   1,428,551 
Federal funds purchased -   - 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase -   - 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 33,477   53,429 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 19,064   16,405 
Total liabilities 1,537,150   1,498,385 
    
Preferred stock -   
Common stock 1,065   1,063 
Additional paid-in capital 16,937   16,720 
Retained earnings 196,620   189,941 
Treasury stock, at cost (16,013)  (16,013)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,262)  (21,449)
Total stockholders' equity 175,347   170,262 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,712,497  $1,668,647 




Consolidated Statements of Income   
(Unaudited)Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026  2025
 (in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:   
Interest and fees on loans$35,553  $34,657
Interest on investment securities 6,737   4,985
Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 499   817
Total interest income 42,789   40,459
Interest expense:   
Deposits 12,992   14,464
Federal funds purchased 1   2
FHLB and other borrowings 536   780
Total interest expense 13,529   15,246
Net interest income 29,260   25,213
Provision for credit losses 1,085   1,536
Net interest and dividend income,   
after provision for credit losses 28,175   23,677
    
Noninterest income:   
Customer service fees 1,034   893
Net securities gains (losses) (44)  -
Gain on sale of loans, net 229   163
Loan servicing fees, net 433   535
Bank owned life insurance 344   334
Card interchange fees 1,222   1,050
Other 992   1,971
Total noninterest income 4,210   4,946
    
Noninterest expenses:   
Salaries and employee benefits 13,299   12,610
Occupancy expense of premises, net 1,560   1,407
Outside services 775   1,088
Data processing 2,755   2,614
Other 2,990   6,410
Total noninterest expenses 21,379   24,129
    
Income before income taxes 11,006   4,494
Income tax expense 2,739   772
    
Net income$8,267  $3,722
    
Earnings per common share:   
Basic$2.29  $1.03
Diluted$2.27  $1.03



Consolidated Statements of Income         
(Unaudited)For the Quarter Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
Interest and dividend income:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and fees on loans$17,885 $17,668  $18,343 $17,893 $17,739
Interest on investment securities 3,504  3,233   2,983  2,447  2,394
Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 331  168   417  150  285
Total interest income 21,720  21,069   21,743  20,490  20,418
Interest expense:         
Deposits 6,550  6,442   7,158  6,930  7,099
Federal funds purchased -  1   -  4  -
FHLB and other borrowings 248  288   282  398  370
Total interest expense 6,798  6,731   7,440  7,332  7,469
Net interest income 14,922  14,338   14,303  13,158  12,949
Provision for credit losses 524  561   772  372  238
          
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,398  13,777   13,531  12,786  12,711
          
Noninterest income:         
Customer service fees 537  497   445  424  551
Net securities gains (losses) -  (44)  -  -  -
Gain on sale of loans, net 100  129   81  79  26
Loan servicing fees, net 457  (24)  108  106  226
Bank owned life insurance 179  165   167  166  177
Card interchange fees 669  553   581  605  555
Other 387  605   389  404  1,468
Total noninterest income 2,329  1,881   1,771  1,784  3,003
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits 6,712  6,587   6,613  6,808  6,408
Occupancy expense of premises, net 809  751   795  775  772
Outside services 424  351   409  615  422
Data processing 1,438  1,317   1,330  1,407  1,403
Other 1,480  1,510   2,722  2,751  2,943
Total noninterest expenses 10,863  10,516   11,869  12,356  11,948
          
Income before income taxes 5,864  5,142   3,433  2,214  3,766
Income tax expense 1,486  1,253   889  612  779
Net income$4,378 $3,889  $2,544 $1,602 $2,987
          
Earnings per common share:         
   Basic$1.21 $1.08  $0.71 $0.44 $0.83
   Diluted$1.20 $1.07  $0.70 $0.44 $0.82



Consolidated Balance Sheets         
(Unaudited)As of
 June 30 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2026
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
Assets(in thousands)
Cash and due from banks$18,419  $18,696  $15,844  $19,601  $28,002 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 46,830   118,000   11,254   26,994   13,025 
Federal funds sold 1,288   3,900   775   1,989   3,046 
Total cash and cash equivalents 66,537   140,596   27,873   48,584   44,073 
          
Debt securities:         
Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 459,322   426,198   428,688   369,287   361,146 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,378   2,378   2,378   2,741   3,263 
Marketable equity securities and other investments 4,436   4,420   4,427   5,545   5,446 
Loans held for sale 441   352   1,549   -   480 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,103,191   1,113,139   1,127,617   1,123,376   1,116,498 
Premises and equipment, net 17,604   17,622   17,855   18,054   16,889 
Bank owned life insurance 25,323   25,144   24,979   24,812   24,646 
Other assets 33,265   32,840   33,281   36,373   38,573 
Total assets$1,712,497  $1,762,689  $1,668,647  $1,628,772  $1,611,014 
          
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Liabilities:         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$233,195  $226,404  $219,275  $241,473  $247,002 
Interest-bearing 1,251,414   1,312,249   1,209,276   1,140,725   1,136,961 
Total deposits 1,484,609   1,538,653   1,428,551   1,382,198   1,383,963 
Federal funds purchased -   -   -   -   - 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase -   -   -   26,354   12,466 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 33,477   36,668   53,429   37,662   39,889 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 19,064   14,302   16,405   15,666   14,737 
Total liabilities 1,537,150   1,589,623   1,498,385   1,461,880   1,451,055 
Stockholders' equity:         
Preferred stock -   -     -   - 
Common stock 1,065   1,063   1,063   1,063   1,062 
Additional paid-in capital 16,937   16,734   16,720   16,716   16,704 
Retained earnings 196,620   193,037   189,941   188,119   187,237 
Treasury stock, at cost (16,013)  (16,013)  (16,013)  (16,013)  (16,013)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,262)  (21,755)  (21,449)  (22,992)  (29,031)
Total stockholders' equity 175,347   173,066   170,262   166,892   159,959 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,712,497  $1,762,689  $1,668,647  $1,628,772  $1,611,014 



SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
The following table outlines selected financial data as of and for the:       
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios)        
 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 Jun 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30,
  2026  2026  2025  2025  2025   2026   2025 
PER COMMON SHARE         
Basic earnings$1.21 $1.08 $0.71 $0.44 $0.83  $2.29  $0.20 
Diluted earnings 1.20  1.07  0.70  0.44  0.82   2.27   0.20 
Dividends 0.22  0.22  0.20  0.20  0.20   0.44   0.20 
          
Book value 48.52  47.99  47.21  46.28  44.41   48.52   44.41 
Tangible book value 48.48  47.95  47.18  46.24  44.37   48.48   44.37 
Tangible book value, excluding AOCI 54.91  53.98  53.12  52.62  52.43   54.91   52.43 
End of period shares outstanding 3,614,260  3,606,428  3,606,123  3,606,123  3,606,087   3,614,260   3,606,087 
Average number of shares outstanding 3,614,153  3,606,425  3,606,119  3,606,119  3,606,137   3,610,310   3,602,112 
Market price 48.04  45.99  41.78  32.48  31.13   48.04   31.13 
          
PERFORMANCE RATIOS         
          
Return on average assets 1.04% 0.95% 0.60% 0.40% 0.75%  1.00%  0.47%
Return on average equity 10.07% 9.13% 5.96% 3.90% 7.60%  9.60%  4.80%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.69% 3.65% 3.52% 3.41% 3.33%  3.67%  3.29%
Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent 62.29% 64.12% 73.32% 81.23% 73.61%  63.2%  78.57%
Loan to deposit ratio 75.21% 73.11% 79.91% 82.26% 81.66%  75.21%  81.66%
          
ASSET QUALITY DATA         
          
Nonaccrual loans 16,589  14,409  14,937  25,452  25,939   16,589   25,939 
Accruing loans 90+ days past due 249  1,662  373  1,967  688   249   688 
Total non-performing loans 16,838  16,071  15,310  27,419  26,627   16,838   26,627 
Foreclosed assets 25  7  -  56  703   25   703 
Impaired other investments -  -  -  961  961   -   961 
Total non-performing assets 16,863  16,078  15,310  28,436  28,291   16,863   28,291 
          
Total loans held for investment 1,116,178  1,126,264  1,140,600  1,137,006  1,129,719   1,116,178   1,129,719 
Allowance for credit losses 12,987  13,125  12,983  13,630  13,626   12,987   13,626 
Loans, net of ACL 1,103,191  1,113,139  1,127,617  1,123,376  1,116,498   1,103,191   1,116,498 
          
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.98% 0.91% 0.92% 1.75% 1.76%  0.98%  1.76%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.51% 1.43% 1.34% 2.41% 2.36%  1.51%  2.36%
Allowance to total loans 1.16% 1.17% 1.14% 1.20% 1.21%  1.16%  1.21%
Allowance to nonperforming loans 77.13% 81.67% 84.80% 49.71% 51.17%  77.13%  51.17%
          
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ACTIVITY         
          
Beginning of period balance 13,125  12,983  13,630  13,626  16,092   12,983   14,694 
Provision for loan losses 524  561  772  372  238   1,085   1,536 
Provision for unfunded commitments (412) (120) (14) (5) 224   (532)  334 
Charge-offs (285) (342) (1,594) (373) (2,958)  (627)  (3,032)
Recoveries 35  43  189  10  30   78   94 
Ending of period balance 12,987  13,125  12,983  13,630  13,626   12,987   13,626 



Analysis of Average Balances and Tax Equivalent Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)           
 For the Quarters Ended(Dollars in thousands-unaudited)
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
 Average BalanceInterest (1)Average Rate (1) Average BalanceInterest (1)Average Rate (1) Average BalanceInterest (1)Average Rate (1)
Interest Earning Assets:           
Interest bearing deposits and other$32,009 $3314.15% $15,680 $1674.33% $12,712 $2237.05%
Investment securities 481,728  3,6023.00%  463,514  3,3322.92%  441,109  2,5812.35%
Loans 1,119,935  17,9016.41%  1,127,837  17,6836.36%  1,120,619  17,7386.35%
Total Earning Assets$1,633,672 $21,8355.36% $1,607,031 $21,1825.35% $1,574,440 $20,5425.23%
Allowance for credit losses (13,328)    (13,128)    (16,112)  
Cash and due from banks 20,646     21,048     28,640   
Other assets 43,945     47,172     14,452   
Total Assets$1,684,935    $1,662,123    $1,601,420   
            
Interest Bearing Liabilities:           
Interest bearing checking accounts$213,820 $5881.10% $204,135 $5281.05% $249,836 $1,0551.69%
Savings and money market deposits 536,490  2,3691.77%  515,375  2,2161.74%  406,685  1,7281.70%
Time deposits 472,878  3,5933.05%  477,354  3,6993.14%  473,023  4,3313.67%
Total interest bearing deposits 1,223,188  6,5502.15%  1,196,864  6,4422.18%  1,129,544  7,1142.53%
Borrowings 34,649  2472.86%  38,918  2893.01%  57,816  3702.57%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities$1,257,837 $6,7972.17% $1,235,782 $6,7312.21% $1,187,360 $7,4842.53%
            
Interest Rate Spread  3.19%   3.14%   2.71%
            
Noninterest bearing checking accounts 239,120     237,825     242,185   
Other liabilities 13,554     15,652     14,152   
Total liabilities 1,510,511     1,489,259     1,443,697   
Total stockholders' equity 174,424     172,864     157,723   
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$1,684,935    $1,662,123    $1,601,420   
            
Net Interest Income/Margin $15,0373.69%  $14,4513.65%  $13,0593.33%
            
(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including a
presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin on a tax-equivalent(TE) basis. Net interest margin is calculated by dividing net
interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.



Analysis of Average Balances and Tax Equivalent Interest Rates      
(dollars in thousands)       
 For Six Months Ended(Dollars in thousands-unaudited)
 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
 Average BalanceInterest (1)Average Rate (1) Average BalanceInterest (1)Average Rate (1)
Interest Earning Assets:       
Interest bearing deposits and other$23,890 $4994.21% $36,208 $8174.55%
Investment securities 472,671  6,9342.96%  424,064  5,3032.52%
Loans 1,123,864  35,5836.38%  1,109,984  34,7226.31%
Total Earning Assets$1,620,425 $43,0165.35% $1,570,256 $40,8425.25%
Allowance for credit losses (13,229)    (15,556)  
Cash and due from banks 20,846     23,487   
Other assets 45,550     35,995   
Total Assets$1,673,592    $1,614,182   
        
Interest Bearing Liabilities:       
Interest bearing checking accounts$209,004 $1,1161.08% $246,411 $2,0211.65%
Savings and money market deposits 525,991  4,5841.76%  405,453  3,3221.65%
Time deposits 475,103  7,2923.10%  490,289  9,1213.75%
Total interest bearing deposits 1,210,098  12,9922.17%  1,142,153  14,4642.55%
Borrowings 36,772  5362.94%  58,704  7812.68%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities$1,246,870 $13,5282.19% $1,200,857 $15,2462.56%
        
Interest Rate Spread  3.17%   2.68%
        
Noninterest bearing checking accounts 238,476     242,529   
Other liabilities 14,598     14,582   
Total liabilities 1,499,944     1,457,968   
Total stockholders' equity 173,648     156,213   
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$1,673,592    $1,614,181   
        
Net Interest Income/Margin $29,4883.67%  $25,5973.29%
        
(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including a
presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin on a tax-equivalent(TE) basis. Net interest margin is calculated by dividing net
interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

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