NBJ Summit 2026 Announces Keynote Lineup Featuring Jon Acuff, Dave Asprey, and Darshan Shah

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 29th Annual NBJ Summit, which has convened the nutrition and supplement industry's top executives for nearly three decades, today announced its keynote speaker lineup for July 27-30, 2026, at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The Summit attracts C-suite leaders from the industry's most influential brands and has become the essential strategic forum where major business decisions and partnerships take shape. Under the theme "Differentiation by Design: Science, Strategy and Storytelling," the Summit will feature acclaimed thought leaders who are reshaping how we think about performance, wellness, and the future of healthcare.





Keynote Speakers

The 2026 Summit will feature three dynamic keynotes: Jon Acuff, New York Times bestselling author, presents "Procrastination Proof: Permission to Reach Your Full Potential" on Tuesday, July 28, revealing why 96% of people feel they aren't reaching their full potential and offering four practical permissions to close that gap, followed by a book signing during lunch. Dave Asprey, the "Father of Biohacking" and four-time New York Times bestselling author, delivers "The Human Upgrade" on Wednesday, July 29, sharing strategies to enhance energy, mental clarity and wellness, with a book signing in the afternoon. Darshan Shah, M.D., Founder & CEO of Next Health, closes the Summit on Thursday, July 30, with "The Future of Healthcare: Longevity, AI and the Role of Nutrition," exploring how AI and personalized wellness are creating new opportunities for the supplement industry.

Key Topics and Sessions

Celebrating Women in Leadership, a special luncheon will be held on Monday, July 27, co-hosted with Women in Nutraceuticals, featuring a fireside chat with Abigail Buckwalter, former CEO of Nestlé Health Science U.S. and current CEO of Ocean Spray, the session will focus on redefining leadership and driving innovation in women's health.

The Summit features State of the Industry presentations on M&A insights and regulatory updates, plus Channel Strategy sessions with Co-Chair Jessica Rubino and industry leaders from Charm.io, TikTok Shop, O Positiv, and others exploring omnichannel expansion challenges and opportunities. Additional education includes "Scaling with Intention," where Moderator William Hood leads leaders in growth and acquisition from AG1, Grüns and Goli in examining strategies that shape today's evolving M&A and investment landscape.





"This year's keynotes and educational programming will show executives how to break through growth barriers, capitalize on emerging science, and use technology to win customers," said Bill Giebler, Content & Insights Director, NBJ. "From overcoming organizational barriers and pioneering biohacking innovations to leveraging AI for personalized health and mastering omnichannel strategies, our speakers will challenge leaders to rethink their role in a rapidly evolving landscape and provide the strategic clarity executives need to build competitive advantage in an increasingly sophisticated market."

Industry Networking

NBJ Summit is renowned for creating meaningful connections among sector leaders. Networking opportunities include:

One-on-One Business Networking Meetings – Pre-scheduled 30-minute meetings throughout the event.

– Pre-scheduled 30-minute meetings throughout the event. NBJ Summit Open Golf Tournament (Monday, July 27) – This tournament offers executives a unique opportunity to build relationships on the course at The Links at Terranea.

(Monday, July 27) – This tournament offers executives a unique opportunity to build relationships on the course at The Links at Terranea. Opening Reception (Monday, July 27 evening)

(Monday, July 27 evening) Opening Dinner and Golf Awards (Tuesday, July 28 evening)

(Tuesday, July 28 evening) NBJ Awards Dinner (Wednesday, July 29 evening) – A presentation featuring the NBJ Awards, honoring 10 companies or individuals for recent work, and the prestigious NBJ Summit Lifetime Achievement Award.

(Wednesday, July 29 evening) – A presentation featuring the NBJ Awards, honoring 10 companies or individuals for recent work, and the prestigious NBJ Summit Lifetime Achievement Award. Executive Wellness Experience (Wednesday, July 29 afternoon) – An oceanfront celebration featuring biohacking treatments, healing modalities and authentic peer networking with curated food, drinks, and live DJ.

(Wednesday, July 29 afternoon) – An oceanfront celebration featuring biohacking treatments, healing modalities and authentic peer networking with curated food, drinks, and live DJ. Multiple receptions and social events designed to facilitate meaningful connections.







Additional networking activities include pickleball and various wellness experiences throughout the week.

Secure Your Place Among Industry Leaders

NBJ Summit brings together C-suite executives, investors, and senior leaders to access strategic insights, industry connections, and competitive intelligence, shaping the nutrition sector. The annual gathering serves as the primary forum where decision-makers address the forces defining the future of nutrition and wellness.

To view the full 2026 NBJ Summit agenda, attend virtually or join the waitlist to attend the in-person event, please visit www.nbjsummit.com.

About Nutrition Business Journal

Nutrition Business Journal guides decision makers in the nutrition, health, and wellness space in developing their strategy, understanding trends, realizing opportunity and analyzing potential risks. NBJ's market research reports provide business intelligence and thought leadership to all levels of the nutrition industry. Each report is exhaustively researched by our staff of industry experts and presents an analysis of markets, trends, competition, and strategy in the U.S. and global nutrition industry. Learn more at nutritionbusinessjournal.com.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is a leading authority in the healthy lifestyle products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers. Through its comprehensive portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services, New Hope Network is dedicated to fostering a prosperous, high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that promotes health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information, visit www.newhope.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

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