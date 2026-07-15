Top-Selling New Energy Boxy SUV in Southeast Asia! iCAUR V23 Tops Multiple Global Markets Again in June

WUHU, China, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This past June, Chery Group's iCAUR V23 posted impressive results across multiple global markets. With precise market positioning and solid product strength, this battery electric boxy SUV claimed the top position in Southeast Asia's new energy boxy SUV segment, while also achieving segment-leading—and in some cases, overall category-leading—breakthroughs in Hong Kong, Thailand, Nepal, South Africa, and other regional markets, underscoring its robust growth trajectory.





The most remarkable performance came from Hong Kong. In June, the V23 topped the overall vehicle sales chart in Hong Kong across all categories. In a mature auto market known for its discerning consumers and high standards for brands and products, securing the No.1 spot stands as the most compelling testament to the V23's product strength.





Thailand remains the V23's strongest and most consistent market. In June, the V23 ranked first in the boxy SUV segment in Thailand. As one of the brand's earliest overseas markets, Thailand's continued leadership has laid a solid foundation for iCAUR's deeper expansion across Southeast Asia.





Meanwhile, the V23's performance in South Africa and Nepal has been equally encouraging. Following its official launch in South Africa on May 28, the V23 garnered over 300 orders within its launch month, and ranked first in South Africa's boxy SUV segment in June. In Nepal, the V23 also secured the top spot in the new energy boxy SUV segment. The rapid breakthroughs in these two emerging markets further demonstrate the V23's strong adaptability to diverse consumer preferences and driving conditions across different regions.





To date, the iCAUR V23 has entered more than 20 countries and regions worldwide. From segment leadership in Southeast Asia to overall category leadership in Hong Kong, the V23 is steadily building a leading presence in the global boxy SUV segment. Behind these accomplishments lies a precise alignment between the V23's product attributes and the needs of global users. With a 43° approach angle, 41° departure angle, and 210mm ground clearance, the V23 handles both daily city driving and challenging road conditions with confidence. Its 2735mm wheelbase provides generous interior space, accommodating family travel and diverse cargo needs. Multiple international accolades—including the German Red Dot Award: Design Concept and a 5-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP—continue to reinforce the V23's credibility, positioning it as a globally competitive model that combines strong word-of-mouth with solid sales performance.





As it continues to achieve breakthroughs in global markets, iCAUR is also rolling out the "Ride to Cheer" campaign worldwide, tapping into this summer's football fervor. The brand has also teamed up with ecosystem partner, AiMOGA robot, to expand user engagement experiences, showcasing its classic design, intelligent technology, and open ecosystem. iCAUR is committed to bringing the V23 to more global markets, offering users around the world a freer, more enjoyable, and more trustworthy new energy mobility experience.

Contact Person: Zeng Zhaoqing

Email: cengzhaoqing@mychery.com

Website: https://www.icaurglobal.com/

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