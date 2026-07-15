Borealis Foods Expands Access to Protein-Rich Chef Woo Noodles Through Costco

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borealis Foods Inc. (Nasdaq: BRLS), a food science company focused on developing nutritious and accessible food products, today announced the launch of Chef Woo High-Protein Noodles at Costco.

The launch has already generated strong early member demand. “High quality protein-rich foods are in demand across the board. We intend to continue to expand our reach nationally to meet consumer demand. We are encouraged by recent demand forecasts from retailers across the country for our high protein Chef Woo products,” said Reza Soltanzadeh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Borealis Foods. “This reflects a broader change in how consumers are thinking about food. As people eat less, they are becoming more thoughtful about the nutritional value they receive from every meal.”

Industry research indicates that increased use of GLP-1 medications, including semaglutide (Ozempic®, Wegovy®), tirzepatide (Mounjaro®, Zepbound®) and liraglutide (Saxenda®), for weight loss, have significantly influenced eating habits, with many consumers placing greater emphasis on protein-rich, nutrient-dense foods.

Borealis Foods believes these changing priorities are contributing to growing interest in its high-protein noodles.

“Chef Woo is well positioned for this evolving marketplace, combining 20 grams of high quality complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids per serving,” Soltanzadeh continued. “Our food science capabilities allow us to respond to changing consumer needs by bringing meaningful nutrition to foods people already know and enjoy.”

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. is an integrated food science and manufacturing company focused on developing nutritious, affordable and sustainable food solutions. The company develops, produces and distributes branded and partner food products through its consumer packaged goods operations.

Its portfolio includes Chef Woo, Ramen Express, Woodles and Chef Ramsay. Chef Woo was created to bring greater nutritional value to the convenience and familiarity of instant noodles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding consumer demand for the Company's products, anticipated retailer demand, purchasing trends associated with GLP-1 medications, the Company's ability to expand distribution, the positioning of Chef Woo in the marketplace, and the Company's growth strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to changes in consumer preferences, retailer purchasing decisions, competitive market conditions, supply chain and production factors, the Company's liquidity and financing requirements, its ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Henry Wong

Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer

Borealis Foods Inc.

1540 Cornwall Road, Suite 104

Oakville, ON L6J 7W5

(905) 278-2200

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93dae185-1821-47e0-8b60-48eba2b47f66