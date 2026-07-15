GraniteShares Leads First-Day Trading Volume for 2x SK Hynix ADR ETFs

SKUU led the 2x long category, and SKDD launched as the first and only 2x short SK Hynix ADR ETF, together recording approximately $331 million in first-day trading volume

NEW YORK, NY, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, a US-listed exchange-traded fund issuer, today announced that its 2x SK Hynix ADR ETFs led first-day trading volume in the category.

The GraniteShares 2x Long SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKUU) recorded the highest first-day trading volume among 2x long SK Hynix ADR ETFs, at approximately $180.04 million across 5,474,528 shares. The GraniteShares 2x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKDD), the first and only 2x short SK Hynix ADR ETF, recorded approximately $151.06 million across 10,587,744 shares. Combined first-day volume across the two funds was approximately $331.10 million.

[Source: Bloomberg, first-day trading volume as of July 14, 2026. Figures are preliminary and subject to final confirmation.]

About SKUU and SKDD

SKUU seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% (2x long) of the daily performance of SK Hynix ADRs. SKDD seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of negative 200% (2x short) of the daily performance of SK Hynix ADRs.

Both funds reset daily and seek to achieve their stated objective for a single trading day only. They do not seek to achieve their objective over any period longer than one day. Held for longer than a single day, either fund can produce returns that differ significantly, in both amount and direction, from its stated daily objective.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Founded in 2016 by William “Will” Rhind and headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products across U.S., U.K., German, French, and Italian exchanges. The firm offers a range of leveraged, income-oriented, and thematic ETFs, including its YieldBOOSTTM platform and single-stock leveraged ETF lineup.

GraniteShares is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and has $12.302 billion in assets under management as of July 14, 2026.

For more information, visit graniteshares.com.

Media Contact

GraniteShares, Inc.

250 Broadway, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10007

Phone: (844) 476-8747

Email: info@graniteshares.com

Web: graniteshares.com

Control number: GRS002400

RISK FACTORS AND IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus before investing.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The investment program of the funds is speculative, entails substantial risks and include asset classes and investment techniques not employed by most ETFs and mutual funds. Investments in the ETFs are not bank deposits and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged and inverse (2X, 1.25x & -2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and inverse and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

The Fund seeks daily leveraged investment results and are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles. This Fund attempts to provide daily investment results that correspond to the respective long leveraged and inverse multiple of the performance of its underlying stock (a leverage and inverse Fund).

Investors should note that such Leverage Long and Inverse Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Fund magnifies the performance of its underlying stock. The volatility of the underlying security may affect a Funds return as much as, or more than, the return of the underlying security.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200%, 125% and -200% of the return of the Underlying Stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Underlying Stock volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Underlying Stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Leverage Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with GraniteShares or any of its affiliates ©2026 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares Trusts, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

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