Biogas Upgrading Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Expanding Policy Support and Energy Security Concerns

Boston, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biogas upgrading market is poised for substantial growth, expanding from $1.91 billion in 2024 to $4.14 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the 2025-2030 forecast period, according to Biogas Upgrading: Technologies and Global Markets, a new report by BCC Research.

Key Findings

• Market expansion accelerating: The biogas upgrading sector will more than double in size over the next six years, with 14.1% CAGR driven primarily by expanding policy targets and subsidies that convert climate ambition into commercial certainty

• European dominance: Europe commands 61.9% of the global market, reflecting the region's mature regulatory framework and established biomethane infrastructure

• Energy security imperative: Growing concerns over natural gas independence are spurring investment in domestic biogas upgrading capacity as nations seek to reduce fossil fuel dependencies

• Data center demand surge: Rising demand from data centers seeking renewable energy sources is creating new market opportunities for upgraded biogas producers

• Carbon pricing advantage: Strengthening carbon pricing mechanisms under the EU Emissions Trading System are improving biomethane competitiveness against conventional natural gas

• Competitive landscape: Key market players include Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Greenlane Renewables, EnviTec Biogas AG, and Evonik Industries AG, among others driving technological innovation

Market Drivers

The biogas upgrading market is experiencing robust growth driven by converging environmental and energy security imperatives. Expanding policy targets and subsidies are providing commercial certainty that enables long-term investment planning, while municipal waste reform initiatives are ensuring sustained demand for upgrading capacity. The strengthening of carbon pricing mechanisms, particularly under the EU ETS, is fundamentally altering the economic calculus by making biomethane increasingly competitive against conventional natural gas.

Energy security concerns following recent geopolitical disruptions have accelerated government support for domestic renewable gas production. Simultaneously, the rapid expansion of data centers seeking reliable renewable energy sources is creating substantial new demand streams for upgraded biogas, offering producers diversified revenue opportunities beyond traditional utility sales.

Investment Considerations

The biogas upgrading sector presents compelling investment opportunities driven by structural policy support and technological advancement. Companies developing modular membrane technologies with improved durability and selectivity, alongside low-energy pressure swing adsorption systems, are particularly well-positioned to capture market share. However, investors should consider challenges including grid access constraints, high switching costs due to site-specific plant design, and ongoing requirements for concessional financing support. Market leaders like Air Liquide, Greenlane Renewables, and EnviTec Biogas AG offer established platforms with proven technology deployment capabilities, while emerging players focusing on hybrid solvent-amine configurations and integrated membrane-methanation systems may provide higher-risk, higher-reward opportunities.

About the Report

Biogas Upgrading: Technologies and Global Markets provides comprehensive market sizing, technological segmentation, competitive intelligence, and strategic forecasts for the global biogas upgrading sector through 2030.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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