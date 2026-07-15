Mammoth Freighters Selects STAECO to Establish 777 Conversion Capability in Qingdao, China

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Freighters LLC today announced it will expand its 777 freighter conversion operations to Qingdao, China, and has selected STAECO as its newest conversion MRO provider following a Request for Proposal process. The expansion comes in response to growing demand for widebody freighter capacity in China and across the Asia-Pacific region. Mammoth plans to open one conversion line at STAECO's new Qingdao facility in September 2026, complementing existing Mammoth conversion lines at Aspire MRO in Fort Worth, Texas, and STS Aviation Services UK Limited in Manchester, England. Mammoth will occupy one widebody hangar with two bays at the newly rebuilt Qingdao airport, the largest airport in Shandong Province in eastern China and a crucial transportation hub for the region and internationally.

The first aircraft, a 777-200LR owned by Jetran, is expected to be inducted for conversion at STAECO this fall. Mammoth expects the second STAECO line to begin operations in early 2027.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with STAECO to bring Mammoth's 777 freighter conversion program to China and the broader Asia-Pacific cargo market,” said Jens Steinhagen, Mammoth Freighters’ Senior Vice President of Program Management. “This agreement reflects Mammoth's commitment to providing operators with convenient, in-region conversion capability through a veteran conversion MRO.”

In April 2026, Mammoth Freighters received certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its 777-200LRMF (Long Range Mammoth Freighter), clearing the aircraft for commercial service. The first two 777-200LRMFs are expected to enter commercial service this fall, one with Qatar Airways and one with DHL.

“As potential partners were evaluated, STAECO's proven track record, technical expertise, and extensive experience made them the clear choice. My team and I have worked closely with STAECO since 2004 when we inducted our first of many Boeing freighter conversions, and over the past 22 years, we have developed a trust and confidence in the STAECO team unsurpassed among our strategic partners. Since then, STAECO has gone on to serve Boeing and AEI in freighter modification services, as well as some of the most respected airlines in the industry. We have every reason to anticipate this Boeing 777 freighter conversion program to be every bit as successful and mutually rewarding for us and our customers.”

said Kevin Casey, Jetran and Spectre Air Capital’s President.

STAECO brings significant conversion experience to the program, including more than 100 737-800 conversions. HAECO Xiamen has committed to support STAECO during the Mammoth 777 startup process with 777-related expertise and personnel.

“This collaboration with Mammoth Freighters represents an exciting opportunity to expand advanced widebody freighter conversion capabilities in one of the world’s fastest-growing air cargo markets,” stated Huang Enfang, Chairman of STAECO. "This partnership brings together complementary strengths—Mammoth's innovative freighter solution, STAECO's established conversion capabilities, and HAECO's deep 777 engineering and maintenance expertise. Together, we are creating a world-class platform to serve the evolving needs of cargo operators throughout Asia-Pacific and beyond."

“Mammoth is very excited to be joined by such strong partners,” added Steinhagen. “STAECO's proven modification experience, HAECO Xiamen's 777-related support, and the depth of technical expertise in Qingdao provide an excellent foundation for serving our growing global customer base.”

Under the agreement, STAECO will perform Mammoth's proprietary 777 freighter modifications at its Qingdao facility, supporting cargo operators in China and across the Asia-Pacific region, as well as international customers seeking long-haul widebody freighter capacity.

Mammoth converts Boeing 777-200LR and 777-300ER passenger aircraft into the 777-200LRMF and 777-300ERMF freighters, giving operators the payload, range, and fuel efficiency needed for long-haul cargo operations. Following FAA certification of the 777-300ERMF, Mammoth expects to begin supplemental type certificate (STC) validation with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), supported by demand from Chinese customers. Mammoth expects CAAC validation to be complete before the first 777-300ERMF enters service in China.

About Mammoth Freighters LLC

Mammoth Freighters LLC (“Mammoth”) was founded in December 2020 to design, develop, certify, and support passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversions, with an initial focus on the Boeing 777 platform, including both the 777-200LR and 777-300ER variants. Mammoth’s converted 777 freighters are designed to deliver industry-leading productivity, range, and operating economics for long-haul cargo operations.

Mammoth is a Boeing Licensee for the 777 and is developing a global conversion and production network with capacity for up to nine production lines. This includes five lines at Aspire MRO in Fort Worth, Texas, and two lines at STS Aviation Services UK Limited in Manchester, England, and two lines at STAECO in Qingdao, China.

The company is backed by funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group. Mammoth is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with engineering offices also in Rancho Bernardo, California and Portland, Oregon.

For more information, please visit: Mammoth777.com

Contact:

Brian C. McCarthy

Vice President Marketing and Sales

+1 772.877.1931

bmccarthy@mammoth777.com