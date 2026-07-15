Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLNT) securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Planet Fitness’ customer acquisition and marketing metrics. The Complaint alleges that the Company’s updated marketing messaging was failing to resonate with, and was actively intimidating, its core target demographic of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. The Complaint continues to allege that as a result, Planet Fitness was experiencing a significant headwind in net member joins during its peak first-quarter sign-up period that rendered its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance and long term financial targets unachievable.

The Complaint alleges that instead, Planet Fitness would be required to restructure its marketing strategy, losing the gains they praised from continuing the same marketing campaign, and entirely halt the planned Black Card price increase which sale projections were premised upon. The Complaint alleges that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Planet Fitness’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Planet Fitness should contact the Firm prior to the September 14, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .