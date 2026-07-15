StubHub Holdings Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Reviews Potential Claims for Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

On May 13, 2026, StubHub disclosed that Andro Capital was a seller on the Company’s platform and that CEO Eric Baker held an ownership interest in both StubHub and Andro. StubHub also disclosed that it referred certain sellers to Colloquy Capital LLC, an Andro affiliate, for potential short-term financing based on proceeds expected from ticket sales on StubHub’s platform. As of March 31, 2026, Colloquy held a $9.2 million security interest in seller proceeds, compared with $7.9 million as of December 31, 2025.

On July 10, 2026, CBC published an investigation reporting that Baker was also a part owner and managing director of Andro, which reportedly sold millions of dollars’ worth of tickets through StubHub. The report further alleged that an Andro affiliate provided financing to other large-scale professional ticket resellers operating on StubHub’s marketplace. Following the report, StubHub shares closed at $11.10 on July 10 and declined further to $10.30 on July 13, representing a decrease of approximately 10.6% from the July 9 closing price of $11.52.

If you purchased StubHub securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation. Click here to join the investigation. For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com