Premergy Announces Corporate Transformation, Strategic Initiatives and Commercialization Roadmap for Advanced Battery Management Platform

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc. (OTCID: IHAI), the parent company of Premergy, today provided shareholders with a comprehensive corporate update highlighting significant progress in the Company's transformation into an advanced energy technology company focused on battery management, intelligent power optimization and intellectual property monetization.



The Company is filing to change its corporate name to Premergy, aligning its public identity with its flagship technology platform and long-term strategy. After the approval the company will apply for a symbol change. A redesigned corporate website is expected to launch in the next week alongside an updated investor presentation which can be found on OTC Markets, which more clearly communicates the Company's technology portfolio, commercialization strategy and growth initiatives.



Executing Across Multiple Strategic Initiatives

Management continues to execute on several parallel initiatives designed to maximize shareholder value, including:

Commercialization initiatives across automotive, AI data centers, drone/UAV and grid energy markets.



Strategic discussions with OEMs, technology companies and potential commercial partners.



Expansion of patent licensing, joint venture and intellectual property monetization initiatives.



Continued execution of an asset-light licensing business model.

Technology Validation

The Company has re-engaged Clemson University's International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) to continue independent evaluation of its battery management technology platform. Management believes further third-party validation will support commercialization initiatives and intellectual property licensing efforts. In addition to Automotive, applications for batteries and charging specific to UAV Drones is being conducted.

Intellectual Property Strategy

Premergy recently engaged Sigma Law Group, www.sigmalawgroup.com, led by veteran intellectual property attorney James Smedley, to assist in developing and executing its intellectual property monetization and enforcement strategy. The Company expects Sigma Law to work alongside management in evaluating licensing opportunities, strategic partnerships and, where appropriate, enforcement of the Company's patent portfolio.



The Company continues to pursue a licensing-first strategy while preserving all available legal remedies to protect shareholder assets.

Commercial Development

Management has commenced discussions with multiple drone and UAV manufacturers regarding potential commercial applications of Premergy's technology platform. These discussions are focused on evaluating opportunities for strategic development partnerships and future licensing relationships. While no agreements have been executed, the Company believes the rapidly expanding drone and autonomous systems markets represent a significant opportunity for its battery management technologies.

Strengthening Corporate Infrastructure

Recent initiatives include:

Engagement of new securities and corporate counsel.

Engagement of additional capital markets counsel.



Appointment of a new independent auditor.



Expansion of internal financial reporting capabilities.



Continued work toward becoming a fully SEC reporting company.



Ongoing initiatives intended to position the Company for a future national exchange listing, subject to satisfying applicable listing standards.

Financing

The Company recently completed a fully committed Series C Preferred financing with a limited number of accredited investors. Proceeds are expected to support third-party technology validation, intellectual property development, commercial business development, corporate infrastructure and general working capital.

Management Commentary

"The past several months have represented a transformational period for our Company. We have significantly strengthened our corporate infrastructure, enhanced our intellectual property strategy, expanded our commercialization efforts and continued building relationships with leading technical and legal partners. Our objective is straightforward: maximize the value of our technology portfolio through validation, commercialization, strategic licensing and disciplined intellectual property monetization. We believe the convergence of electrification, artificial intelligence infrastructure and autonomous systems creates an unprecedented opportunity for Premergy's technology platform." – William Hayde

About Premergy

Premergy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc. (OTCID: IHAI), is developing advanced battery management technologies designed to improve energy efficiency, battery performance and intelligent power management across electric vehicles, AI infrastructure, drone/UAV systems and grid-scale energy applications.



For more information visit www.premergy.com

or contact Bill Hayde. BHayde@watersidefunds.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, intentions and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Quarterly disclosure form filed with on April 13, 2026, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All such forward-looking statements that are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time, and management expects that internal expectations may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.