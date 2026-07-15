Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) against certain of its officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty.

Shareholders who have held Ultragenyx shares continuously since prior to August 3, 2023, may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to them.

What Should Ultragenyx Shareholders Do?

If you have held Ultragenyx shares continuously since prior to August 3, 2023, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Ultragenyx, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight.

To learn more, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/ultragenyx-pharmaceutical-inc/ or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is Johnson Fistel Investigating?

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Ultragenyx and certain of its executives made materially false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, concerning setrusumab and the Company's Phase III ORBIT study in patients with osteogenesis imperfecta.

According to the complaint, Ultragenyx allegedly created the false impression that it possessed reliable information concerning the effects of setrusumab while minimizing the risk that the ORBIT study would fail to achieve a statistically significant reduction in annualized fracture rate. The complaint further alleges that the Company's optimism concerning the ORBIT study and its interim analysis benchmark was misplaced because the threshold figures were based on Phase II results that lacked a placebo control group for appropriate comparison.

The complaint alleges that, as a result, defendants' positive statements concerning Ultragenyx's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investor Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information about the firm and how we may be able to help you recover your losses, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements:

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm has recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel, marking the eighth time it has been recognized among the top U.S. plaintiffs' securities law firms.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com