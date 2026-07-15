Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) Expands to Dallas-Fort Worth with New MDLifespan Location in Southlake

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDLifespan, the leader in Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) focused on reducing environmental toxins and chronic inflammation, announced the opening of its newest Dallas-Fort Worth location inside Dynamic Life Health Center at 190 S Peytonville Ave #120, Southlake, Texas 76092.

The new location increases access to MDLifespan’s physician-led Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols for patients across Dallas, Fort Worth, Southlake, and the greater North Texas region. More information about the Southlake location, physician consultations, and Advanced Serial TPE is available at http://www.mdlifespan.com/dallasftworth.

To celebrate the new location, MDLifespan is launching a live webinar for patients and physicians in the area who want to learn more.

Upcoming Dallas-Fort Worth Educational Webinars – August 7, 2026

For Patients:Surviving a Toxic World

Learn about environmental toxins, chronic inflammation, and practical ways to reduce everyday exposures.

For Physicians:Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)

Explore the science, patient selection, and physician collaboration opportunities.

Registration: https://www.mdlifespan.com/events

Why Are Environmental Toxins a Growing Health Concern in Dallas-Fort Worth?

Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the largest and fastest-growing metropolitan regions in the United States. With continued population growth, expanding transportation networks, industrial activity, and urban development, residents throughout North Texas may encounter a variety of environmental exposures in everyday life.

Traffic-related air pollution, ozone, PFAS “forever chemicals,” microplastics, pesticides, industrial emissions, and contaminants found in food, water, and common household products have become growing areas of public health interest.

Researchers continue to study how cumulative exposure to environmental toxins may contribute to chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, and overall health. While many environmental exposures are difficult to avoid completely, increased awareness is driving more individuals to seek physician-guided strategies designed to identify environmental toxin burden, reduce exposure, and support long-term health.

“Our mission is to educate people about how today’s environment may influence long-term health while providing physician-led solutions designed to help reduce toxin burden and chronic inflammation,” said Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and CEO of MDLifespan. “Opening our Southlake location allows us to expand access to Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange and serve more patients throughout Dallas, Fort Worth, and the greater North Texas community.”

Personalized Medicine Meets Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange in Southlake

Dynamic Life Health Center has established a strong reputation for helping patients identify underlying contributors to chronic health concerns through personalized medicine, advanced laboratory testing, and individualized care plans.

The addition of MDLifespan’s Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols gives patients access to a physician-led medical procedure that removes plasma containing environmental toxins, inflammatory compounds, and other circulating substances from the bloodstream.

MDLifespan advances traditional Therapeutic Plasma Exchange through personalized diagnostics, biomarker monitoring, serial procedures, and physician-guided protocols designed around each qualified patient’s health goals and clinical needs.

“Our goal has always been to help patients understand why they don’t feel their best—not simply manage symptoms,” said Dr. Lyn Berutti. “Having MDLifespan offer its Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols inside Dynamic Life Health Center gives patients access to another physician-led option to consider as part of a comprehensive, personalized approach to their health.”

What Is Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)?

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is a minimally invasive procedure that removes a patient’s plasma and replaces it with a fluid called albumin. During the procedure, blood is removed from the body, separated into plasma and cellular components, and the blood cells are returned to the patient with albumin.

MDLifespan’s Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols combine a series of TPE procedures with personalized diagnostics, biomarker monitoring, and avoidance education tailored to the individual patient.

MDLifespan offers physician-led protocols focused on environmental toxin reduction, brain health, cardiovascular health, immune health, pre-conception preparation, mold-related health concerns, healthy aging, and overall wellness.

MDLifespan Announces Free Dallas-Fort Worth Educational Webinars for Physicians and Patients

To support education and awareness across Dallas, Fort Worth, Southlake, and the greater North Texas community, MDLifespan will host two free virtual webinars on August 7, 2026, focused on environmental toxins, chronic inflammation, and Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange.

Webinar for Physicians — August 7 at 12:00 PM CST

The physician webinar is intended for healthcare providers seeking deeper insight into environmental toxin exposure, chronic inflammation, patient evaluation, and the clinical application of Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange.

Dr. Paul Savage will discuss the science behind Advanced Serial TPE, identifying appropriate patients, MDLifespan’s physician-led protocols, and how physicians can help qualified patients access Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange.

Physician Webinar Registration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3617840547968/WN_zMGUl5rHQRSLwbJY6XOeqg

Webinar for Patients — August 7 at 2:00 PM CST

The patient webinar, “Surviving a Toxic World,” is designed to help Dallas-Fort Worth residents better understand environmental toxin exposure, chronic inflammation, and physician-guided approaches to reducing toxin burden.

Featuring Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and CEO of MDLifespan, the webinar will explore common environmental toxins found in everyday life, exposures through air, water, food, plastics, and household products, practical strategies to reduce everyday toxin exposure, and the science behind Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions and participate in a live question-and-answer session.

Patient Webinar Registration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7717840548419/WN_62V-_EUERDGNFA8EvS9IxA

Frequently Asked Questions About Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange in Dallas-Fort Worth

What is Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)?

Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is a physician-led approach that combines a series of Therapeutic Plasma Exchange procedures with personalized diagnostics, biomarker monitoring, and supportive protocols based on each qualified patient’s health needs and goals.

How does Therapeutic Plasma Exchange work?

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange removes a patient’s plasma, which may contain environmental toxins, inflammatory compounds, and other circulating substances. The plasma is separated from the blood cells, and the blood cells are returned to the patient with albumin.

Where is Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange available in Dallas-Fort Worth?

MDLifespan offers Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange protocols at its Southlake location inside Dynamic Life Health Center at 190 S Peytonville Ave #120, Southlake, Texas 76092, providing access for qualified patients throughout Dallas, Fort Worth, Southlake, and the greater North Texas region.

Who may be a candidate for Advanced Serial TPE?

Advanced Serial TPE may be considered for individuals seeking to address environmental toxin burden, chronic inflammation, and other health concerns as part of a personalized, physician-led health plan. Every patient is evaluated by a physician to determine whether Advanced Serial TPE is appropriate for their individual health needs.

Patients can schedule a free consultation with an MDLifespan physician at https://www.mdlifespan.com/signup.

How can I learn more about Advanced Serial TPE in Dallas-Fort Worth?

Individuals interested in Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange can learn more about the Southlake location and schedule a free virtual consultation with an MDLifespan physician at http://www.mdlifespan.com/dallasftworth.

Physicians and patients can also attend MDLifespan’s complimentary Dallas-Fort Worth educational webinars on August 7, 2026, to learn more about environmental toxins, chronic inflammation, and Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange.

About MDLifespan

MDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

Media Contact

Jessica Rafaeil

media@mdlifespan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4cf848b-8241-4796-82fb-0cc6bbc40e8a