Pentair Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Reviews Potential Claims for Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

If you purchased Pentair securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation. Click here to join the investigation. For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On April 28, 2026, Pentair projected that second-quarter sales would increase approximately 1% and that full-year sales would grow approximately 2% to 4%. During the accompanying earnings call, management acknowledged that Pool channel partners could reduce purchases during the second and third quarters but stated that the Company had evaluated a wider range of Pool revenue and income scenarios and incorporated those assumptions into its updated guidance. Management further stated that it had reflected the expected second- and third-quarter sell-in pressure in its guidance.

On July 14, 2026, after the market closed, Pentair disclosed that preliminary second-quarter sales were expected to be approximately $930 million, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 17%, compared with its previous forecast of approximately 1% year-over-year growth. Pentair attributed the results primarily to the adverse impact of Pool channel inventory and estimated that Pool inventory destocking reduced second-quarter Pool sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million. The Company stated that the inventory realignment with major channel partners was “more pronounced” than previously estimated.

Pentair also substantially reduced its full-year outlook. The Company now expects annual sales to decline approximately 4% to 7%, compared with its previous forecast of 2% to 4% growth, and reduced its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance to approximately $4.60 to $4.80 from approximately $5.30 to $5.40. Pentair estimated that Pool channel destocking and inventory right-sizing would reduce full-year Pool sales by approximately $250 million and Pool segment income by approximately $155 million. The Company separately announced that Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Brazis had departed on July 10, 2026, and that former Pentair CFO Bob Fishman had been appointed interim CFO.

Following the disclosure, Pentair shares declined approximately 22% in premarket trading on July 15, 2026, after closing at $75.68 on July 14.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com