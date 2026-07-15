New Research Reveals Patient Frustrations With AI: When Patients Call, They Want To Reach a Person

PORTLAND, Ore., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellReceived, a leader in healthcare reception services, has released new research revealing growing patient frustrations with AI in healthcare across the US, UK, and Canada. The 6,000-person study, comparing findings from October 2025 to June 2026, shows declining trust in AI and an increased preference for speaking with real people.

Download the full 2026 AI and Patient Communication Survey Report at

https://assets.wellreceived.com/wellreceived/pdf/why_patients_trust_people_over_ai.pdf

Survey confirms that patients want empathy, not automation, when seeking healthcare.

Demand for human interaction is growing

The research compared results from October 2025 to June 2026 and found that people’s preference for human service is growing stronger over time.

90% of patients prefer talking to a real person instead of AI, up from 89% in October 2025.

82% have actively requested to speak to a human rather than an AI agent.

71% feel human agents show more empathy and care.



As many as 1 in 3 (31%) would hang up if connected to an automated system.

Trust is made or lost at the first point of contact.

The research also shows that trust is fragile and that how and where practices use automation really matters.

57% of patients say their trust decreases if a business mainly uses AI for consumer interactions, up from 47% in October 2025.

72% are uncomfortable with AI accessing large amounts of personal data.

77% are concerned that AI will take over human roles in customer service.



"Every patient should feel appreciated and heard from the very first interaction," said Stephanie Maharjan, Operations Leader at WellReceived.

"Our latest research reinforces our belief that human connection is irreplaceable in healthcare. We are committed to people, not bots, and ensuring every caller is greeted by a real person who cares about what they are going through."

To read the full 2026 AI and Patient Communication Survey Report, visit: https://www.wellreceived.com

About WellReceived

WellReceived provides compassionate, HIPAA-compliant 24/7 medical reception services to healthcare clinics. Our trained medical receptionists answer every call with the care your patients deserve, so you can focus on the care only you can give. Learn more at wellreceived.com.

Research is based on a OnePoll survey of 6,000 consumers across the US, UK, and Canada, conducted in June 2026.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64a858a8-bd3b-4cd6-b3d8-292d90993af6