Johnson Fistel Investigates Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) on Behalf of Investors

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

Astrotech Investors: Contact Johnson Fistel

If you purchased Astrotech securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation.

Click Here to Join the Investigation

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

On June 2, 2026, Fugazi Research published a short report concerning Astrotech Corporation. The report alleged, among other things, that Astrotech has repeatedly shifted its business model to pursue popular market themes, including aerospace, industrial technology, COVID breath analysis, airport security, and defense, while relying on capital raises despite limited commercial success. The report also raised concerns regarding the Company’s leadership structure, alleging that Thomas Boone Pickens III simultaneously serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chairman of the Board, and Principal Financial Officer.

In addition, Fugazi raised governance and related-party concerns, including allegations regarding prior conflict-of-interest issues and related-party arrangements involving Mr. Pickens.

Following publication of the Fugazi report, Astrotech’s stock price declined.

In light of these allegations, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Astrotech and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you suffered losses or are a long-term shareholder of Astrotech, contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about your legal rights.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com