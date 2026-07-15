Flesch Law Denver Injury Accident Lawyers Expands Support for Rising Colorado Property Negligence Cases

Englewood, Colorado, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Englewood, Colorado - July 15, 2026 -

Flesch Law Denver Injury Accident Lawyers, a leading personal injury firm serving Englewood and the Denver metropolitan area, announced expanded resources and support for victims of premises liability incidents as Colorado experiences an increase in property-related injury claims due to winter weather hazards, retail negligence, and inadequate security measures.

The firm, which has specialized in premises liability cases since 1996, reports handling a growing number of claims involving slip-and-fall accidents, unsafe property conditions, and injuries resulting from poor maintenance at commercial and residential properties throughout the region. The expansion comes as property owners face increased scrutiny over their responsibility to maintain safe conditions for visitors and tenants.

"Property owners have a fundamental obligation to ensure their premises are safe for visitors, whether that means properly maintaining sidewalks during winter months, addressing hazardous conditions in retail spaces, or providing adequate security measures," said Kevin C. Flesch, founding attorney at the firm. "We're seeing more cases where preventable injuries occur because property owners fail to meet these basic safety standards, and victims deserve comprehensive representation to secure the compensation they need for recovery."

As premises liability lawyers in Englewood, Colorado, the firm conducts thorough investigations for each case, gathering critical evidence including security footage, maintenance records, and witness statements. The legal team handles diverse cases ranging from apartment complex hazards to commercial property issues, leveraging their extensive knowledge of local courts and insurance company tactics to maximize client compensation.

The firm's expanded support includes comprehensive case evaluation services, evidence preservation assistance, and aggressive negotiation with insurance companies. Operating on a contingency fee basis, clients pay no fees unless their case results in a successful settlement or verdict. This approach ensures that all injury victims have access to quality legal representation regardless of their financial situation.

Colorado law requires property owners to maintain reasonably safe conditions and warn visitors of known hazards. When these obligations are neglected, resulting injuries can lead to significant medical expenses, lost wages, and long-term suffering for victims. The statute of limitations for filing premises liability claims in the state is two years from the date of injury, making prompt legal consultation essential for preserving evidence and witness testimony.

"The complexity of premises liability cases requires attorneys who understand both the legal framework and the tactics insurance companies use to minimize or deny claims," added Flesch. "Our team's experience with local courts and deep understanding of property owner responsibilities positions us to effectively advocate for our clients' rights and secure fair compensation for their injuries."

Flesch Law Denver Injury Accident Lawyers has represented injury victims throughout the Denver metropolitan area for nearly three decades. The firm specializes in personal injury cases including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and premises liability claims. Known for their personalized approach and track record of securing multimillion-dollar verdicts and six-figure settlements, the firm continues to provide dedicated representation to injured individuals and their families across Colorado.

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For more information about Flesch Law Denver Injury Accident Lawyers, contact the company here:



Flesch Law Denver Injury Accident Lawyers

Kevin C. Flesch

(303) 218-9379

info@fleschlawfirm.com

Flesch Law Denver Injury Accident Lawyers

333 W Hampden Ave Suite 750

Englewood, CO 80110, United States