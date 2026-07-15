UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its factsheet for the second quarter of 2026

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about the Company’s investment portfolio, key events, business strategy, operating segments, and financial indicators as of 30 June 2026.

Investment Company

On 11 June 2026, AEI completed a EUR 2.35 million bond issue (ISIN LT0000137804) under a new EUR 25 million Bonds Programme. On 17 June 2026, AEI redeemed all bonds of the bond issue with ISIN LT0000405938, totaling EUR 20.7 million.

On 30 June 2026, AEI, within its group structure, transferred to its directly wholly owned subsidiary UAB “Sorlena” its entire shareholding in the Latvian company Zaļā Elektrība SIA. The total transaction value amounts to EUR 24.0 million.

Solar projects

PV Energy Projects sp. z. o.o - as of the reporting date, 50.8 MW of projects are operational. The remaining portfolio is scheduled for energization in December 2026, when the final two projects (c. 17 MW) are expected to be connected to the grid.

PL SUN sp. z o.o. - as of the reporting date, 72.0 MW of projects are operational. One project was fully energized during the quarter, adding 5.4 MW to total capacity. Energization of the remaining projects is planned for Q3 2026.

Wind projects

Construction of the 112 MW wind farm under WPR2 SIA is progressing in line with schedule. During the quarter, foundation concreting works were completed, WTG deliveries commenced, and WTG erection works began.

Hybrid projects

The 70 MW solar and 100 MW wind hybrid portfolio of UAB “Ekoelektra” has secured all building permits. Legal due diligence is underway to verify the developer’s work.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt

Attachment