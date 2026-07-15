FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON JULY 30

Maranello (Italy), July 15, 2026 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 will be released on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2026 Q2 results will begin at 2:30 p.m. BST / 3:30 p.m. CEST / 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 30.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate) for two weeks after the call.

For further information:

Media Relations

Email: media@ferrari.com

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