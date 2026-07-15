Sullivan Plumbing Celebrates 60 Years of Trusted Plumbing Service Throughout Whatcom County

Bellingham, Washington, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sullivan Plumbing is proud to celebrate its 60th anniversary, marking six decades of dependable plumbing services for homeowners throughout Whatcom County. Established in 1966, the locally trusted company has built its reputation on quality workmanship, responsive service, and a steadfast commitment to treating every customer like family.

For 60 years, Sullivan Plumbing has provided professional residential plumbing solutions backed by experienced, licensed technicians, modern equipment, and a customer-first approach. From routine plumbing repairs and water heater installations to leak detection, drain cleaning, hydro jetting, repiping, and emergency plumbing services, the company has remained dedicated to helping local homeowners keep their plumbing systems operating safely and efficiently. A live team member answers calls and dispatches technicians for emergency plumbing needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including nights, weekends, and holidays.

What began as a local plumbing business in Bellingham has grown into one of Whatcom County's most trusted names in residential plumbing. Today, Sullivan Plumbing proudly serves customers throughout Bellingham and surrounding communities including Ferndale, Lynden, Blaine, Everson, Sumas, Maple Falls, Glacier, Lummi Island, and other nearby areas, earning the trust of generations of homeowners through repeat business and customer referrals.

Throughout its history, Sullivan Plumbing has remained committed to investing in both its team and the latest plumbing technologies. Every licensed plumber receives ongoing training to stay current with industry advancements, while the company's fully stocked service vehicles allow technicians to complete most repairs during the initial visit. Customers also benefit from manufacturer-trained expertise, including Bradford White Factory Trained Installer and Noritz Platinum Installer certifications, ensuring high-quality installation and repair services for today's plumbing systems. Potential customers can also learn more about the company, services they provide as well as some active projects they are working on by visiting their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/sullivanplumbingWA/

Beyond technical expertise, Sullivan Plumbing has always focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience. The company is known for arriving promptly, maintaining clean worksites, clearly explaining plumbing issues and repair options, and standing behind every completed project with a comprehensive workmanship warranty. This commitment to professionalism has helped establish Sullivan Plumbing as a trusted partner for homeowners seeking reliable plumbing solutions year after year.

Reaching the 60-year milestone represents far more than longevity—it reflects decades of relationships built within the local community.

"Celebrating 60 years in business is an incredible milestone that simply would not have been possible without the dedication of our outstanding team and the continued trust of our customers throughout Whatcom County," said Pete Siegenthaler, owner of Sullivan Plumbing. "We are sincerely grateful to every homeowner who has welcomed us into their homes over the years and to our hardworking employees who consistently deliver the professional service our company is known for. Their commitment, along with the support of this amazing community, has allowed Sullivan Plumbing to grow and serve generations of families. We look forward to continuing that tradition for many years to come."

As Sullivan Plumbing looks toward the future, the company remains focused on the same core values that have guided it since 1966: honest service, quality workmanship, dependable emergency response, and building lasting relationships with every customer served. Whether responding to a middle-of-the-night plumbing emergency, replacing an aging water heater, or assisting with a major home plumbing project, Sullivan Plumbing continues to deliver the reliable service that homeowners across Whatcom County have trusted for six decades.

The company's dedication to continuous improvement, ongoing technician education, and customer satisfaction ensures Sullivan Plumbing is well-positioned to serve future generations while honoring the legacy established more than 60 years ago.

For homeowners throughout Whatcom County, Sullivan Plumbing remains committed to providing prompt, professional plumbing services whenever they are needed—continuing the tradition of excellence that has defined the company since 1966.

For more information about Sullivan Plumbing and its complete line of residential plumbing services, visit https://www.sullivanplumbing.net or call (360) 734-6440.

About Sullivan Plumbing





Founded in 1966, Sullivan Plumbing is a locally owned and operated residential plumbing company serving homeowners throughout Whatcom County, Washington. Based in Bellingham, the company provides expert plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, water heater services, leak detection, repiping, and 24/7 emergency plumbing services. For 60 years, Sullivan Plumbing has built a reputation for quality workmanship, dependable service, and exceptional customer care, earning the trust of generations of homeowners throughout the region.

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For more information about Sullivan Plumbing, contact the company here:



Sullivan Plumbing

Pete Siegenthaler

(360) 734-6440

service@sullivanplumbing.net

4041 Bakerview Spur Ste 3

Bellingham, WA 98226