LCX Acquires MasterDEX to Launch LCX Liberty, Its American DeFi Product Line

Miami, FL, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCX today announced that it has completed the acquisition of MasterDEX, a multi-chain decentralized finance platform. The acquisition was made through LCX Liberty Labs Inc., the group's Miami-based US company, and marks the first acquisition for LCX Liberty, the company's American DeFi product line. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2022, MasterDEX spent four years building one of the most complete DeFi toolkits in the market: a multi-chain swap and DEX aggregation engine, a blockchain explorer, cross-chain portfolio tracking, a token discovery platform with an integrated advertising network, a decentralized perpetuals exchange (perp DEX), and a tokenized stock DEX on Solana. The platform is fully non-custodial: user assets remain in users' own wallets at all times.

Under the agreement, all intellectual property, code and technology transfer to LCX, and the full MasterDEX team joins LCX. The MasterDEX technology will be integrated into LCX Liberty DEX, the non-custodial trading product within the LCX Liberty product line, launching alongside LCX Liberty Wallet, LCX Liberty Chain and further DeFi products to be announced in the coming weeks. The integration begins immediately.

“Decentralized finance is moving from promise to infrastructure, and America is where that infrastructure is being built,” said Monty C. M. Metzger, CEO of LCX. “We could pick anything for LCX Liberty. We picked the best. MasterDEX brings four years of development and the team behind it, from day one. This acquisition is to accelerate LCX Liberty. American DeFi.”

About MasterDEX

MasterDEX is a multi-chain decentralized finance platform founded in 2022, fully non-custodial and serving users across all major blockchain ecosystems. For more information, visit masterdex.xyz.

About LCX

LCX is the Liberty Crypto Exchange. Building digital-asset infrastructure since 2018. A leader in Europe, now expanding to the United States with a centralized exchange and a full DeFi product line. For more information, visit LCX.com and follow @LCX on X.

Disclaimer: This press release is issued by LCX Liberty Labs Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in Miami, Florida, United States, and relates solely to the products and activities of LCX Liberty Labs Inc. It does not relate to other entities of the LCX group or to their activities and regulatory status in other jurisdictions. This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, crypto-assets or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction. Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, including statements regarding product integration and future product launches; actual results may differ materially, and LCX undertakes no obligation to update them. Digital assets involve significant risk, including the possible loss of the entire amount committed.