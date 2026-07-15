Unlimited ETFs Celebrates A Remarkable Year Since Expanding Its ETF Lineup

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unlimited, which was founded in 2022 by CIO and CEO Bob Elliott to provide investors with transparent, liquid, and cost-effective hedge-fund style returns, has had a year to remember! Since the launch of its latest ETFs last July Unlimited’s AUM grew to over $225M, with:

Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF (HFGM) launched April 14, 2025 ranked #1 out of 44 funds in the Morningstar US Macro Trading category inception to date, as of July 14, 2026

launched April 14, 2025 out of 44 funds in the category inception to date, as of July 14, 2026 Unlimited HFEQ Equity Long/Short ETF (HFEQ) launched July 14, 2025 ranked #4 out of 108 funds in the Morningstar US Long Short Equity category inception to date, as of July 14, 2026





“Financial advisors and institutional investors facing turbulent markets are evaluating ways to diversify their portfolios while reducing the risk of return drag. Many find the high fees, lack of liquidity and adverse tax treatment associated with traditional alts offerings untenable," said Mr. Elliott. “Unlimited is grateful for the strong relationships we’ve been fortunate enough to build with many of our investors.”

The firm kicked off its ETF offering in the fall of 2022 with the launch of their flagship product Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (HFND), which deploys the firm’s proprietary machine learning algorithms to analyze near real-time hedge fund investment returns and efficiently replicate the underlying exposures while maintaining a 1.07% expense ratio that is significantly lower than the standard “2 & 20” hedge fund fee model.

HFND is approaching its four-year anniversary on October 22nd, having offered diversification benefits through turbulent market environments and delivered top quartile returns amongst the 102 funds in the Morningstar US Multi-Strategy category since inception, as of July 14, 2026.

Based on investor feedback, Unlimited aimed its proprietary technology towards the development of investor-friendly sector ETFs with a volatility profile designed to align more closely with equity markets. The research culminated in the 2025 launch of three additional ETFs:

Unlimited HFEQ Equity Long/Short ETF (HFEQ) – focused strategy that takes long and short positions across equity sectors, factors, and geographies, aiming to generate alpha relative to broad equity market exposure.

– focused strategy that takes long and short positions across equity sectors, factors, and geographies, aiming to generate alpha relative to broad equity market exposure. Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF (HFGM) – seeks to capitalize on global market mispricing opportunities spanning currency, fixed income, equity, credit and exchange rate markets.

– seeks to capitalize on global market mispricing opportunities spanning currency, fixed income, equity, credit and exchange rate markets. Unlimited HFMF Managed Futures ETF (HFMF) – trend-following approach that seeks to generate alpha with low expected correlation to broad bond and equity markets.





Unlimited’s ETFs are managed by Mr. Elliott, former investment committee member at Bridgewater Associates, and Bruce McNevin, co-founder and Chief Data Scientist at Unlimited. Mr. McNevin brings extensive experience in quantitative modeling and data science.

For more information on HFMF, HFEQ, HFGM and HFND, visit UnlimitedETFs.com .

Media Contact:

Monica Caporaso

+1 908-510-8172

monica@unlimitedfunds.com

Before investing, you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by clicking here . Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. This communication is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to sell or purchase any security or other financial product. The information and any opinions contained herein are as of the date of this message. Unlimited does not undertake any obligation to update them. Past performance is not indicative of future results and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regarding future performance. All information contained in this communication is not warranted as to completeness or accuracy and is subject to change without notice.

Morningstar classifies funds into categories based on similar investment objective and strategy Morningstar percentile rankings are based on a fund’s total return compared to its Morningstar Category of exchange-traded and open-end mutual funds. The highest percentile rank is 1 and the lowest percentile rank is 100.

Alpha means profits produced through the manager's skill or the strategy itself not just because of the rise of equities or bonds.

Machine Learning, Model and Data Risk. The Fund relies heavily on proprietary “machine learning” selection processes. In addition, the composition of the Fund’s portfolio is heavily dependent on proprietary quantitative models as well as information and data supplied by third parties (“Models and Data”). Volatility Risk. The Fund seeks to achieve a higher level of volatility than its target hedge fund industry sector, which may result in substantial price fluctuations over short periods. Commodity Risk. Underlying ETFs that invest in the commodities markets may subject to greater volatility than investments in traditional securities.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund’s or an Underlying ETF’s derivative investments have risks, including the imperfect correlation between the value of such instruments and the underlying assets or index; the loss of principal, including the potential loss of amounts greater than the initial amount invested in the derivative instrument; the possible default of the other party to the transaction; and illiquidity of the derivative investments. Short Selling Risk. The Fund may make short sales of securities of Underlying ETFs, which involves selling a security it does not own in anticipation that the price of the security will decline.

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