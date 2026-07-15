Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GPGI, Inc. (GPGI)

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired GPGI, Inc. f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (“GPGI” or “CompoSecure” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO) securities between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

GPGI has historically operated a financial technology and security business. On November 3, 2025, CompoSecure announced its acquisition of Husky Technologies Limited (“Husky”), a manufacturer and provider of plastic injection molding equipment, systems, and services used to manufacture plastics products, such as water bottles and medical devices (the “Husky Acquisition”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had materially overstated the value of Husky; (ii) Husky was not on track to achieve the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets provided in the proxy statement and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (iii) a primary motivation of the Husky Acquisition was to generate millions of dollars in fees for Resolute Holdings and the individual defendants, rather than to create long-term value for CompoSecure shareholders; and (iv) as a result of the above, Defendants had materially misrepresented the business, prospects, and expected financial results of GPGI and Husky as a combined business.

On March 12, 2026, GPGI announced 4Q25 and FY25 earnings and disclosed that Husky had $520.8 million in 4Q25 net sales (up 6.1% year-over-year) and $1.5687 billion in FY25 net sales (up 5% year-over-year). GPGI further disclosed that Husky had Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of $136.1 million in 4Q25 (down 5.4% year-over-year) and $373.4 million in FY25 (down 3% year-over-year). Notably, Husky’s Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA margins for 4Q25 compressed by 318 basis points from 29.3% to 26.1%. On this news, the price of GPGI stock fell 16% over two trading days.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of GPGI should contact the Firm prior to the September 15, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .