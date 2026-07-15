Mobile Beacon Awards 2026 JAG EDGE Connectivity Grants to Cincinnati Youth Collaborative and JAG-South Dakota

Lincoln, RI, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon, a national nonprofit that provides affordable internet access to nonprofits, schools, libraries, and the communities they serve, today announced the winners of its 2026 JAG EDGE Mobile Connectivity Grants: Cincinnati Youth Collaborative (CYC) in Ohio and Jobs for America’s Graduates – South Dakota (JAG-SD). The grants were announced at the opening night award dinner of the JAG EDGE 2026 Conference, hosted by Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) July 13-16, 2026, in Long Beach, California.

Each winning chapter will receive 10 mobile hotspots and one year of internet service for each device, intended to expand digital access for JAG staff, Specialists, and students facing the greatest connectivity gaps.

JAG is a national nonprofit that helps students overcome barriers to graduation and prepares them for college, career, and military pathways through in-school and community-based programs delivered by JAG Specialists. Mobile Beacon and representatives of JAG’s national office selected this year’s grantees based on demonstrated need and the potential for mobile connectivity to meaningfully improve student outcomes.

“Every student deserves the chance to finish an assignment, apply for a job, or fill out a student aid application without worrying about whether they will be able to connect to online classes, services, and support,” said Chris Watson, Mobile Beacon’s head of marketing and communications. “CYC and JAG-South Dakota are doing exceptional work helping young people overcome real barriers to graduation and employment, and we’re proud to help remove an obstacle standing between them and achieving their goals.

Cincinnati Youth Collaborative: Closing the Digital Divide for Urban Youth

CYC’s Jobs for Cincinnati Graduates (JCG) program serves 600 students who face a range of interconnected barriers, from lack of home internet to reliance on shared devices and smartphones for schoolwork and job applications. The hotspots will support academic success, workforce readiness, and postsecondary transitions, including FAFSA completion, online job applications, and virtual mentoring.

“One of the most significant challenges facing our participants is the digital divide,” said Jimmie Lake, Chief Operating Officer of Cincinnati Youth Collaborative. “While technology has become essential for education, employment, workforce training, and postsecondary enrollment, some of our students still lack reliable internet access outside of school. Despite these challenges, our students consistently demonstrate resilience and determination. By addressing barriers such as connectivity, we can further expand opportunities for urban youth and ensure they have the tools necessary to thrive in school, careers, and life.”

JAG-South Dakota: Bridging Rural and Reservation Connectivity Gaps

JAG-SD serves more than 660 students annually across more than 20 middle school and high school programs statewide, many in rural communities and on or near Native American reservations where broadband infrastructure and cellular coverage remain limited. The hotspots will support students completing coursework and credit recovery, applying for jobs and scholarships, and staying connected with JAG Specialists, particularly students traveling long distances to school or living in areas without reliable service.

“South Dakota’s rural geography creates significant connectivity barriers for many students and communities,” said Chris Daugaard, Chair, Friends of JAG-SD. “For many of our students, mobile connectivity is not simply a convenience. It is a critical connection point to opportunities that might otherwise remain inaccessible due to geography and infrastructure limitations. Ensuring equitable access to connectivity and opportunity across rural and reservation communities remains an important part of supporting student success statewide.”

These two new grants build on Mobile Beacon’s longstanding relationship with JAG New Mexico, which is already relying on Mobile Beacon hotspots to keep students and its out-of-school Specialists connected.

About Mobile Beacon

Mobile Beacon (mobilebeacon.org), a registered nonprofit organization, provides affordable, high-speed mobile internet service exclusively for schools, libraries, and nonprofit groups, helping expand digital equity and access nationwide. Through its donation programs and low-cost service plans, Mobile Beacon supports organizations working to close the digital divide.

About Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG)

Jobs for America’s Graduates is a national nonprofit that helps students overcome barriers to high school graduation and successful transitions to postsecondary education, employment, and military service. Since 1980, JAG has served more than 1.7 million young people through in-school, out-of-school, and middle school programs delivered by JAG Specialists in partnership with state affiliates nationwide. Learn more at jag.org.

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