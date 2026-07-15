Lotto.com® Expands Executive Leadership Team, Appointing Ruxandra Tereanu as Chief Operating Officer and Amanda Coyle as Vice President of Human Resources

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation’s first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, announced today the appointments of Ruxandra Tereanu as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Amanda Coyle as Vice President of Human Resources, strengthening its executive leadership team as the company continues its growth across the United States.

"Ruxandra and Amanda bring a powerful combination of operational expertise, leadership experience, and people-first thinking that will help drive Lotto.com's next phase of growth," said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com. "As we continue expanding our platform and reach, their leadership will be instrumental in scaling our business while maintaining the strong culture and customer experience that define Lotto.com."

As COO, Tereanu will oversee operational strategy and execution across the organization. She joins Lotto.com after 13 years with Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT; LSE: FLTR) the parent company of FanDuel, where she held leadership roles across operations, marketing, and technology, helping scale regulated gaming businesses across multiple brands.

"Lottery is the last major gaming category moving online, and the opportunity ahead is enormous," said Tereanu. "What attracted me to Lotto.com is the combination of innovation, growth, and impact. As the business expands, we have an opportunity to reach new customers, enter new markets, and continue growing contributions to the state programs that benefit from lottery revenue."

Tereanu, holds a degree in Computer Science and is certified in change management.

Coyle joins Lotto.com as Vice President of Human Resources, where she will lead the company's people strategy, including talent acquisition, employee experience, leadership development, compensation and benefits, and organizational effectiveness.

She brings more than a decade of HR leadership experience across high-growth technology, media, and consumer-focused organizations. Most recently, she held HR leadership roles at Screenvision Media and other organizations, partnering with executive teams to align talent strategies with business objectives and support organizational growth.

"Lotto.com is at an exciting stage of growth," said Coyle. "I'm excited to help build and scale the people strategy, strengthen leadership capabilities, and create an employee experience that supports both business performance and long-term success."

Coyle holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Point Park University, a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification, and a Human Resources Management Certificate from Cornell University.

The appointments reflect Lotto.com's continued investment in the leadership, talent, and operational excellence needed to support its long-term growth and mission of modernizing the lottery experience for consumers nationwide. Tereanu and Coyle are both working out of the Company’s headquarters in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Lotto.com currently operates in 12 jurisdictions including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Puerto Rico with expansion plans on the horizon.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling player participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com is the only BBB A+ Accredited lottery courier service and is certified by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), underscoring its commitment to security, compliance, and responsible gaming.

Lotto.com has over 4 million customers and has created 12 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the Lotto.com Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Puerto Rico with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Havas Formula: lotto@havasformula.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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