IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 28 - 2026

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Weekly report on share repurchases from 6th to 10th July 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentify code of the IssuerTransaction dayIdentify code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/07/2026FR00102591503 000170.6475XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/07/2026FR00102591506 200168.2238XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/07/2026FR00102591506 000166.1264XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/07/2026FR00102591502 341167.2821XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/07/2026FR00102591508 701163.5877XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/07/2026FR00102591502 299162.0316CEUX
   TOTAL28 541166.0482 

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IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 28_2026
GlobeNewswire

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