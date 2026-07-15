IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 28 - 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Weekly report on share repurchases from 6th to 10th July 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identify code of the Issuer
|Transaction day
|Identify code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|3 000
|170.6475
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|6 200
|168.2238
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|6 000
|166.1264
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|2 341
|167.2821
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|8 701
|163.5877
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|2 299
|162.0316
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|28 541
|166.0482
Attachment