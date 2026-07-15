Information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital as of June 30th 2026

 | Source: Robertet SA Robertet SA



Information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
Article 222-12-5 of the AMF General Regulation

Listing venue:   Euronext Paris
Compartment:   A
ISIN code:         FR0000039091



Date



Total number of shares
in the share capital



Number of theoretical voting rights

 



JUNE 30th 2026



2 169 297

3 027 817


 

Number of shares without voting rights

 



Number of actual voting rights

 

 

71 313

2 956 504

Reporting company

ROBERTET SA
37 Avenue Sidi-Brahim
06130 Grasse

04 93 40 33 66

https://www.robertet.com

Attachment


Attachments

CAPITAL SOCIAL ET DROITS DE VOTE AU 30 06 26 EN
GlobeNewswire

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