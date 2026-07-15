WORLDLINE : H1 2026 results conference call invitation

H1 2026 results

CONFERENCE CALL

Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 6:30 pm CET

The Management of Worldline invites you to an international conference call on the Group’s H1 2026 results, on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 6:30 pm CET.

The webcast will be available by following this link.

Sell-side analysts wishing to participate in the Q&A session which will take place at the end of the conference need to pre-register through this link in order to receive by email the connection details (dial-in numbers and passcode).

After the conference, a replay of the webcast will be available on worldline.com, in the Investors section.

The press release will be issued on July 30, 2026 at 6:00 pm CET.

Should you have any questions about this event, please contact:

Cesar Zeitouni

cesar.zeitouni@worldline.com

Peter Farren

peter.farren@worldline.com

Best regards,



The Worldline Investor Relations team

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