WORLDLINE : H1 2026 results conference call invitation

H1 2026 results
CONFERENCE CALL
Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 6:30 pm CET
The Management of Worldline invites you to an international conference call on the Group’s H1 2026 results, on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 6:30 pm CET.
The webcast will be available by following this link.
Sell-side analysts wishing to participate in the Q&A session which will take place at the end of the conference need to pre-register through this link in order to receive by email the connection details (dial-in numbers and passcode).
After the conference, a replay of the webcast will be available on worldline.com, in the Investors section.
The press release will be issued on July 30, 2026 at 6:00 pm CET.
Should you have any questions about this event, please contact:
Cesar Zeitouni
cesar.zeitouni@worldline.com
Peter Farren
peter.farren@worldline.com
Best regards,
The Worldline Investor Relations team
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