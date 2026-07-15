Redwood Logistics Challenges Supply Chain Leaders to Look Beyond AI Automation

CHICAGO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics, one of North America’s fastest growing fourth party logistics (4PL) providers, today challenged the supply chain industry's prevailing AI narrative, making the case that the race to automate exceptions and repetitive logistics work is only the opening act. What comes after is where the industry's next era will be defined, and the companies preparing for it now will be the ones to lead it.

In a keynote fireside conversation with FreightWaves' Craig Fuller at the Supply Chain AI Symposium 2026, Redwood Chief Innovation Officer, Eric Rempel, laid out a thesis that goes beyond productivity: AI will not just remove manual work, it will raise the altitude at which people work and create a new operating model where human judgment and company intelligence continuously reinforce each other.

“Everyone is focused on AI handling calls, tenders, exceptions, and invoices,” said Rempel. “Those use cases are real and the productivity unlock is significant. The more interesting question is what happens after AI gets good at all of that.”

Redwood's post-automation thesis identifies five shifts supply chain leaders must prepare for:

Exception management to system improvement. When AI resolves individual issues, people focus on what recurring exceptions reveal about network design, operating policy, and structural constraints.

When AI resolves individual issues, people focus on what recurring exceptions reveal about network design, operating policy, and structural constraints. Responsiveness to anticipation. As AI retains operating context, customers will expect providers to anticipate needs — not just answer faster.

As AI retains operating context, customers will expect providers to anticipate needs — not just answer faster. Episodic improvement to continuous learning. AI-enabled environments surface patterns and friction continuously, not once a quarter.

AI-enabled environments surface patterns and friction continuously, not once a quarter. Tribal knowledge to institutional intelligence. AI working alongside a company's best operators can capture the judgment behind decisions — intelligence Rempel calls "AI plus corporate DNA."

AI working alongside a company's best operators can capture the judgment behind decisions — intelligence Rempel calls "AI plus corporate DNA." Execution to imagination. Freed from the transaction, supply chain moves from fulfilling business strategy to helping create it.



“AI does not just eliminate work. It changes the altitude at which humans work,” added Rempel. “As AI absorbs the transaction, people move to the relationship. As AI learns the relationship, people move to the network. As AI understands the network, people get to imagine what the business can become.”

This future is expansive, with TMS platforms, enterprise systems, carriers, facilities, trading partners, and intelligent agents on every side of every transaction. No single system owns it. That, Rempel argued, is precisely why Redwood's Open 4PL model matters: the future requires more orchestration, not less. That orchestration is powered by RedwoodConnect, Redwood's Supply Chain Orchestration Fabric, which connects systems, workflows, partners, and intelligent agents across complex enterprise environments so context can travel, decisions can be governed, and learning can compound.

“The destination is not an autonomous shipment,” Rempel said. “It is a learning enterprise. The companies that win will combine the judgment of their people with the memory of their company and use both to keep moving the work up.”

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics® is a leading logistics company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago. For more than two decades, Redwood has delivered innovative solutions for moving and managing freight while helping shippers build smarter and more adaptable supply chains. Redwood is a modern 4PL that unifies logistics execution, supply chain technology, and open-ecosystem integration to run, optimize, and continually improve complex supply chains.

This model brings together deep multimodal execution expertise with advanced integration and orchestration capabilities to provide real-time visibility, reduce operating costs, and support more intelligent end-to-end operations.

This approach is powered by RedwoodConnect™, a digital supply chain integration platform that links partners, technologies, and processes into a coordinated and flexible ecosystem. Through this strategy, Redwood enables customers to shape their own digital supply chain fingerprint and access the tools, insights, and experience required to manage dynamic logistics networks.

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