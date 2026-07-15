AstroTurf® Installs New Phillies Urban Youth Academy Field Ahead of All-Star Week in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AstroTurf® has completed the installation of a new field at the Philadelphia Phillies Urban Youth Academy, delivering an upgraded baseball environment just ahead of All-Star Week 2026 in Philadelphia. The timing is significant. The city will be one of baseball’s focal points this summer, and the academy field will help extend that spotlight into a space built not for one weekend, but for year-round community use and player development.

The field strengthens a facility that already plays a major role in baseball and softball access across the city. The Phillies Urban Youth Academy provides instruction, training, and development opportunities for young athletes throughout Philadelphia, helping expand access to the game in communities where opportunity matters most. A new AstroTurf field adds to that mission by creating a more durable, dependable baseball environment that can handle frequent use, changing weather, and a busy programming calendar.

At the center of the installation is AstroTurf’s Diamond Series®, a baseball-specific system designed to support the way the game is actually played. In a youth academy setting, that matters. The field needs to deliver consistent footing, clean ball response, and a reliable playing experience for instruction, games, clinics, and tournament activity. It also needs to reduce downtime and maintenance recovery so the academy can stay active as often as possible. That is exactly where Diamond Series performs best in high-use baseball environments where field quality and availability matter at the same time.

This installation also introduces Amorim Organic 201 infill to the system. Amorim Organic 201 is a natural infill for artificial turf made from cork and olive components, specially processed and optimized for athletic performance. As a 100% natural solution, it is designed for systems that require a natural infill option without compromising player safety or environmental priorities. Its composition supports the long-term sport functionality of artificial turf systems while maintaining a natural profile when paired with sand, giving the field a performance-minded and environmentally conscious infill solution for high-use community baseball.

“It's really going to impact the number of kids that get to play on this field here and not necessarily have to worry about the rain and things like that,” said VP of Baseball and Softball Development, Davide James. “The Phillies, they have over 1,000 kids that play in this program annually and I’m sure as a result of this, it means more play and more kids that are participating!”

The Phillies project also marks the third AstroTurf Urban Youth Academy field, following installations in New Orleans and the recent field update for the Kansas City Royals Urban Youth Academy. Together, these projects show how AstroTurf’s relationship with Major League Baseball continues to support the game beyond professional venues. Urban Youth Academies are built around access, development, and community impact, and AstroTurf is proud to provide surfaces that help those spaces stay active, reliable, and ready for the next generation of players.

The new field also adds to an already visible connection between AstroTurf and Phillies baseball. Inside Citizens Bank Park, fans already interact with an AstroTurf-covered mini-field in the ballpark’s kids’ area, giving young fans a scaled baseball experience inside the home of the Phillies. The new Urban Youth Academy field builds on that relationship in a more developmental setting, creating another point of access where young players can train and compete on a modern baseball surface tied directly to the Phillies’ broader community efforts.

For AstroTurf, the new Phillies Urban Youth Academy field is another example of how the company’s partnership with Major League Baseball continues to support the game at every level. As the Official Synthetic Turf of Major League Baseball, AstroTurf’s role continues to expand into player development spaces, youth academies, community diamonds, spring training environments, and fan-facing baseball installations. With a new Diamond Series field in place ahead of one of baseball’s biggest weeks, the academy gains more than an upgraded facility. It gains a stronger platform for access, instruction, durability, and the continued growth of the game in Philadelphia.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company’s portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf & Proud Partner of Major League Baseball; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

Liam Kissinger

4437587009

Liam.Kissinger@astroturf.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8e99fdd-5477-4c33-9830-dd5bc79a1890