Superior Energy Services Announces Closing of Sonic Holdings, LLC Acquisition

HOUSTON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. ("Superior") today announced the successful closing of its previously announced acquisition of Sonic Holdings, LLC ("Sonic"), a leading provider of proprietary electric feed through technologies ("EFT"), production equipment, drilling wellheads and associated aftermarket services.

The transaction marks another important step in the growth of Superior's Wellsite Solutions segment, expanding the company's portfolio of specialized products and services while strengthening its capabilities across the well lifecycle. Sonic's differentiated technology portfolio, direct-to-operator business model and strong position in the Permian Basin further enhance Superior's ability to deliver mission-critical solutions to customers.

"We are excited to officially welcome Sonic to Superior," said Dave Lesar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Energy Services. "Throughout this process, we have been impressed by the quality of the Sonic team, their commitment to innovation and the strong relationships they have built with customers. We look forward to combining our strengths and creating new opportunities for growth across the business."

Founded in 2017, Sonic has built a leading portfolio of proprietary EFT technologies, production equipment and related services, serving many of the largest E&P operators in the Permian Basin. The company has achieved strong organic growth through its capital-light business model and focus on helping customers improve reliability and reduce operating costs.

"Joining Superior marks an exciting new chapter for Sonic," said Brody Whitley, Chief Executive Officer of Sonic. "We have built our business around solving customer challenges through innovative technologies and exceptional service. With Superior's global scale, resources and market reach, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth while continuing to deliver the solutions our customers depend on."

"Sonic's products and capabilities are a natural fit within Superior's Wellsite Solutions segment," said Bryan Ellis, President of Superior's Wellsite Solutions segment. "Together, we will be able to broaden our offerings, strengthen customer relationships and continue delivering high-quality solutions that help operators improve performance throughout the production lifecycle."

About Superior Energy Services Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion, and production-related needs of oil and gas companies through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment used throughout the lifecycle of oil and gas wells. In addition to operations in North America, both on land and offshore, Superior operates in over 55 countries internationally. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Advisors

Superior engaged J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as financial advisor, and Baker Botts L.L.P. as legal counsel in connection with the transaction. TPH & Co., the energy business of Perella Weinberg Partners, acted as financial advisor to Sonic, and Winston Taylor LLP served as Sonic’s legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views regarding the Company’s acquisition of Sonic, including the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the integration of Sonic into Superior’s Wellsite Solutions segment, the expansion of Superior’s technology portfolio and service offerings, potential growth opportunities, customer demand and relationships, operational performance, and Superior’s ability to realize expected strategic and commercial benefits. . These statements are based on current assumptions and analyses made by management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the successful integration and operation of Sonic, retention of key employees and customers, changes in activity levels in the Permian Basin and other conditions in the oil and gas industry, commodity price volatility, supply chain and labor constraints and other broader macroeconomic factors affecting Superior’s business. Superior undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Joanna Clark, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary or

Carrie Molay, Executive Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications

1001 Louisiana St., Suite 2900, Houston, TX77002

Investor Relations: ir@superiorenergy.com, (713) 654-2200