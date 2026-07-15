Taco John’s Taco Bravo Named Best Fast Food Taco in Annual USA TODAY 10Best Survey for Second Consecutive Year

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America has spoken once again. For the second consecutive year, Taco John’s® signature Taco Bravo® has been named the #1 Best Fast Food Taco in the annual USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards*, reaffirming what Taco John’s fans have known for decades: when it comes to bold West-Mex™ flavor, nobody does tacos better.

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards recognizes the nation’s favorite destinations, products and experiences through public voting. The Taco Bravo claimed the top spot for the second straight year, further solidifying Taco John’s reputation for serving bold, high-quality tacos that stand apart in the quick-service restaurant industry.

To celebrate the repeat victory, Taco John’s is offering Beef Taco Bravos for just $1 all day on Wednesday, July 29. The offer is available in-restaurant and through the drive-thru only (not available through the app or third-party delivery), while supplies last. Guests can visit TacoJohns.com/vote-taco-bravo for additional details.

“From our beginnings as a small taco shop in Wyoming, we’ve built our brand on delivering delicious, quality tacos, great value, and West-Mex hospitality that makes every guest feel at home,” said Heather Neary, President & CEO of Taco John’s. “Winning this honor once was incredibly rewarding. Receiving it again for a second consecutive year is even more meaningful because it reflects our guests’ voices. The Taco Bravo continues to stand above the competition, and we’re excited to celebrate this recognition with the fans who have been with us for years—and those just discovering us.”

The Taco Bravo features a warm flour tortilla with a layer of refried beans wrapped around a crispy taco shell filled with 100% North American beef, Cheddar cheese, taco sauce, and shredded lettuce. For more than 40 years, it’s been a craveable combination that has become one of the brand’s most iconic menu items.

*Based on USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice 2026 Awards for Best Fast Food Taco (published July 2026).

About Taco John’s®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™—a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With more than 300 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John’s® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won’t find anywhere else—like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, named the best fast food taco in America two years in a row. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation’s top chains to watch. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Taco John’s

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1816acb-38a1-412d-95f3-e97dcdc25568