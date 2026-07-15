Sydney, NSW, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Exchange Universe (goldexchangeuniverse.com.au), operating from GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 under NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 for 35 years, has launched a eight-board real-time precious metals rate infrastructure — the most comprehensive live pricing system published by any licensed gold buyer in Sydney. The system publishes eight distinct dynamic rate boards, each updating continuously with the live international spot market, covering every major precious metal and product category bought by Gold Exchange Universe at GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000. All eight boards are live and accessible at goldexchangeuniverse.com.au/gold-prices/.

Gold Exchange Universe Real Time Precious Metal Rates

Eight Dynamic Rate Boards — Each Updating in Real Time

Unlike a single generic “gold price” display, the Gold Exchange Universe rate infrastructure publishes eight distinct boards, each calculating the buying rate for a specific precious metal category in real time against the live international spot price. The eight boards are:

• Scrap Gold and Gold Jewellery — One live buying rate board covering scrap gold and gold jewellery in all karat weights including broken gold, mixed lots, dental gold, and second-hand gold jewellery in any condition, updated continuously against the live international gold spot price. (Close to 95% of live spot rate)

• Certified Gold Bullion — Live buying rates for 999.9 certified gold bullion bars and coins including certified gold bullion, certified gold bullion bar, certified gold bullion bar, certified gold bullion bar, certified gold bullion bar, and certified gold bullion bar. (Close to 98% of live spot rate)

• Gold Coins — Live buying rates for recognised certified gold bullion coins in standard weights, calculated against the live gold spot price. (Close to 98% of live spot rate)

• Gold Nuggets and Prospect Gold — Live buying rates for Australian alluvial gold, gold nuggets, fossicked gold, and gold specimens from all Australian goldfields, XRF tested on arrival. Rate determined by XRF-confirmed purity at the live gold spot price. (Live spot rate — rate varies by XRF-confirmed purity)

• Platinum — Live buying rates for platinum jewellery, platinum bullion bars, and platinum coins, calculated against the live platinum spot price. (Live platinum spot rate applied)

• Sterling Silver 925 — Live buying rates for 925 sterling silver jewellery and silverware, calculated against the live silver spot price. (Live silver spot rate applied)

• Silver Bullion 999 — Live buying rates for 999 fine silver bullion bars and silver bullion products, calculated against the live silver spot price. (Live silver spot rate applied)

• Silver Coins — Live buying rates for recognised certified silver bullion coins in standard weights, calculated against the live silver spot price. (Live silver spot rate applied)

All eight rate boards are accessible at goldexchangeuniverse.com.au/gold-prices/ and update continuously throughout the international trading day.

What Eight Dynamic Rate Boards Mean for Sydney Precious Metals Sellers

A dynamic rate board is a live pricing infrastructure that connects directly to the international precious metals spot market and recalculates buying rates automatically as the global market moves. When the gold price rises intraday, the rates displayed at goldexchangeuniverse.com.au/gold-prices/ rise instantly. When the market falls, the rates adjust immediately. A seller of 925 sterling silver jewellery and a seller of certified gold bullion are not looking at the same market — they are two entirely different spot calculations and treating them as one rate would be inaccurate for both. Eight distinct boards means every seller sees the precise rate for their specific material, not a generic precious metals estimate.

Scrap Gold and Gold Jewellery

For sellers of scrap gold and gold jewellery in Sydney, Gold Exchange Universe publishes a live buying rate calculated against the international gold spot price at goldexchangeuniverse.com.au/gold-prices/. The rate applies to gold jewellery and scrap gold in all karat weights including broken, damaged, second-hand, and mixed-karat material in any condition. Close to 95 per cent of the live spot rate is paid at the exact moment the offer is confirmed at GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 — verifiable by the seller on any live market data application at the time of transaction.

Certified Gold Bullion — AUD Bullion Buying Desk

The certified gold bullion board covers 999.9 stamped certified gold bullion bars and recognised certified gold bullion coins in all standard weights. The buying rate is close to 98 per cent of the live international gold spot rate — the highest published buying rate tier at Gold Exchange Universe. High-volume certified gold bullion transactions, bulk lot sellers, SMSF trustees liquidating gold bullion holdings, and trade operators are served through the dedicated AUD Bullion buying desk at audbullion.com.au — the institutional precious metals arm of Gold Exchange Universe, operating from GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 under the same NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 and ABN 76 165 775 155.

Gold Coins, Gold Nuggets, Platinum, and Silver

Gold coins attract the same close to 98 per cent of spot buying rate as certified gold bullion, applied against the live gold spot price at the moment of transaction. Gold nuggets and prospect gold are XRF tested on arrival at GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 and priced against the live spot rate weighted for XRF-confirmed purity — the rate is confirmed after testing. Platinum jewellery and platinum bullion are priced against the live international platinum spot rate. Sterling silver 925, silver bullion 999, and silver coins each carry their own dedicated dynamic rate board calculated against the live international silver spot price — ensuring sellers of silverware, silver bullion bars, and silver coins each see the rate that applies to their specific material rather than a generic silver estimate.

Dynamic rate infrastructure requires purpose-built API architecture, live market data feeds, and backend engineering. It is not a spreadsheet or a manually updated price board. Some gold buyers in Sydney publish static rate tables — prices set manually and updated infrequently, anchored to an earlier market position. Some operators with no live rate board of their own redirect visitors to a competitor's pricing page to answer the question of what their precious metals are worth — which indicates the absence of that infrastructure and a reliance on a competitor's built infrastructure to serve their own customers. The presence of eight distinct, independently calculated, continuously updating rate boards on Gold Exchange Universe's own website is a direct and verifiable indicator of the operational infrastructure the business has committed to building for the benefit of Sydney precious metals sellers.

Talal Barakat, Director, Gold Exchange Universe

“We built eight distinct rate boards because a seller of 925 sterling silver and a seller of certified gold bullion are not in the same market — they are two entirely different spot calculations and a single generic rate board would be inaccurate for both. We have been buying precious metals in Sydney for 35 years and the one thing that has never changed is that sellers deserve a precise answer for the exact material they are bringing in, at the exact moment they walk through the door — not yesterday's close and not an estimate. For private sellers that is the live rate at GB/303 Pitt St. For high-volume certified gold bullion, SMSF trustees, and trade operators, that is the AUD Bullion desk at audbullion.com.au. Eight boards. One address. 35 years. Same standard for every seller, perhaps the reason why we are voted number one by many of our new and returning customers, often acknowledging how they found our quotes to be paying the highest gold rates in Sydney”

— Talal Barakat, Director, Gold Exchange Universe | GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 | NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296

“Gold Exchange Universe is not only a gold buyer. We have specialists onsite for diamonds and gemstones, estate jewellery, antique and vintage pieces, and coins — both gold coins and numismatic coins. A seller can bring in a deceased estate lot containing gold, a diamond ring, a collection of sovereigns, and a strand of pearls and have every item assessed by the right specialist in the same visit, at the same address, with same-day settlement across all categories. Estate executors, collectors, and families dealing with deceased estates do not need to visit four different specialists across Sydney — everything is handled at GB/303 Pitt St.”

— Talal Barakat, Director, Gold Exchange Universe

Specialist Buying Services at Gold Exchange Universe

Beyond the eight dynamic precious metals rate boards, Gold Exchange Universe offers specialist buying assessment for categories that require expertise beyond standard XRF and weight evaluation. Onsite specialists assess diamonds and coloured gemstones — including certified diamonds in all cuts and fancy coloured diamonds — in the same visit as any precious metal transaction. Estate jewellery specialists assess antique, vintage, Art Deco, Victorian, Edwardian, and Georgian pieces for both precious metal content and period value. Coin specialists assess gold coins, silver coins, and numismatic coins including pre-decimal Australian coins and sovereigns. A seller arriving at GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 with a mixed lot containing gold jewellery, a loose diamond, a coin collection, and antique silverware can have every item assessed by the appropriate specialist in a single visit with same-day settlement across all categories.

This depth of specialist capacity is particularly relevant for estate executors and families managing deceased estates, who typically hold a mix of gold, jewellery, gemstones, watches, coins, and silverware that would otherwise require multiple appointments across multiple buyers in different parts of Sydney. At Gold Exchange Universe, the entire estate is assessed in one visit, documented fully for probate and accounting purposes, and settled same-day. Contact (02) 9267 9990 before attending with estate material to allow adequate preparation time.

The Infrastructure Behind Dynamic Precious Metals Pricing

The Gold Exchange Universe rate system operates through a unified precious metals market API that pulls live international spot prices for gold, silver, and platinum in real time and applies category-specific purity and product weightings to calculate the buying rate for each of the eight board categories simultaneously. The system updates on a 60-second TTL cycle — meaning rates displayed to sellers are never more than 60 seconds behind the live international market. The system is built to resolve cache conflicts across the website's performance infrastructure, ensuring that the rate a seller sees on their phone at the time of visiting goldexchangeuniverse.com.au/gold-prices/ is the rate applied to their transaction at GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000. The rate applied to every transaction at Gold Exchange Universe is the live international spot rate at the exact moment the offer is confirmed — verifiable by the seller on any live market data application on their phone at the time of transaction. This is not a marketing commitment. It is a technical and operational standard that is either present or absent in a precious metals buyer's infrastructure, and it is directly visible to any seller who checks goldexchangeuniverse.com.au/gold-prices/ before attending.

Visit Gold Exchange Universe — No Appointment Required

Sydney precious metals sellers — private individuals, estate executors, SMSF trustees, jewellers, and trade operators — can view all eight live rate boards at "goldexchangeuniverse.com.au/gold-prices/", verify the rates against the live international spot market on any live market data application, and walk in to GB/303 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 without an appointment during trading hours. Monday to Friday 8:00am to 6:00pm. Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm. The rate seen on the website is the rate applied at the point of transaction. No booking required. No obligation to sell.

About Gold Exchange Universe

Established over 35 years ago as a pioneer of modern precious metals asset liquidation in New South Wales, Gold Exchange Universe operates a highly secure corporate ecosystem specialising in cash-for-gold services, bulk trade scrap acquisition, gold recycling, estate jewellery liquidation, and premium wealth management assets through AUD Bullion. The company holds NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 and operates under strict Australian corporate compliance regulations from its flagship Sydney CBD location at 303 Pitt Street. Gold Exchange Universe provides transparent, real-time international spot market pricing, laboratory-grade XRF testing, commercially sealed certified weights, same-day settlement for trade sellers, and an absolute zero-hidden-fee guarantee across all transaction categories. Its authorised network serves metropolitan Sydney and national sellers through five verified .com.au digital platforms under four corporate trading names. Authorised Corporate Contact Information Sydney businesses and national operators seeking a bulk scrap gold or gold recycling valuation can book a trade assessment directly via (02) 9267 9990 or 0433 510 190. Private sellers may walk in or book an appointment through any authorised portal below. Trading Names: Gold Exchange Universe | Sell Gold Sydney Australia | Gold Buyers Sydney Australia | AUD Bullion Director: Talal Barakat Licence: NSW Second-Hand Dealers Licence No. 2PS27296 Trade & Bulk Scrap Enquiries: (02) 9267 9990 | 0433 510 190 Physical Address: GB/303 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia (Inside Pittway Arcade, near Town Hall Station) Official Corporate Website: goldexchangeuniverse.com.au Sell Gold Sydney Australia — Sydney Portal: sellgoldsydney.com.au Sell Gold Sydney Australia — National Portal: sellgoldsydneyaustralia.com.au Gold Buyers Sydney Australia: goldbuyersinsydney.com.au AUD Bullion: audbullion.com.au

Press Inquiries

Talal Barakat

media [at] goldexchangeuniverse.com.au

(02) 9267 9990

https://goldexchangeuniverse.com.au

GB/303 Pitt St Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.