Royalton Vessence Barbados Marks Official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony With Barbados’ Prime Minister

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Hotels & Resorts marked a landmark occasion on July 14 with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for Royalton Vessence Barbados, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort. The celebration brought together the Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, S.C., M.P., Prime Minister of Barbados, government representatives, tourism leaders, industry partners, suppliers, and senior executives from the company to formally commemorate Royalton Hotels & Resorts' first property in Barbados and the global debut of Royalton Vessence Resorts, a new adults-oriented all-inclusive concept inspired by creativity, culture, and meaningful connections to each destination.

Representing a new chapter for both Royalton Hotels & Resorts and Barbados' hospitality landscape, Royalton Vessence introduces an experience unlike any other on the island, blending sophisticated all-inclusive luxury with authentic local immersion. Designed to appeal to today's modern traveler, the resort further strengthens Barbados' position as one of the Caribbean's premier luxury destinations while contributing to the continued evolution of its tourism offering.

The morning began with the arrival of invited guests, who were welcomed with traditional Bajan hospitality and live steel pan and saxophone performances in the resort’s lobby. The official program included remarks from Prime Minister Mottley and Daniel Díaz, Chief Development Officer of Royalton International.

During their addresses, Royalton’s leadership recognized Barbados as an important destination in the company’s continued growth across the Caribbean and expressed appreciation for the support received from government officials, local partners, suppliers, and the wider tourism community throughout the development and opening of the resort. The remarks also highlighted the role Royalton Vessence Barbados is expected to play in strengthening the island's tourism offering through a differentiated all-inclusive experience that reflects Barbados' creative spirit, artistic heritage, and world-renowned hospitality.

Prime Minister Mottley addressed the significance of continued tourism investment in Barbados and the value of projects that create opportunities for local employment, partnerships, and economic development. Her participation underscored the importance of the resort as a new addition to the island’s hospitality landscape.

The highlight of the event was the official ribbon cutting, led by Prime Minister Mottley and Mr. Díaz, followed by a reception featuring local flavors and an artistic activation led by the Prime Minister and Royalton International leadership. The celebration concluded with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque at the resort’s entrance.

Located on Barbados' prestigious Platinum Coast, Royalton Vessence Barbados offers 220 thoughtfully designed suites and introduces The Art of Vacation, a philosophy centered on slowing down, reconnecting, and experiencing the destination with intention. Guests can discover local artistry through immersive workshops at The Studio, enjoy elevated culinary concepts inspired by Barbadian traditions, unwind at The Rooftop with panoramic Caribbean sunsets, indulge in premium beverages available throughout the resort, and embrace mindful moments designed to transform every stay into a meaningful journey.

With its blend of contemporary design, authentic cultural experiences, elevated service, and one of the Caribbean's most sought-after beachfront locations, Royalton Vessence Barbados invites travelers to discover a new way to experience Barbados, where every vacation becomes an opportunity to connect more deeply with the island, its people, and themselves.

For more information or to book a stay, visit royaltonresorts.com.

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across eight of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations. Through its eight distinct brands, the company offers a range of vacation experiences tailored to different travel styles, from family-friendly escapes and elevated adults-only retreats to boutique hideaways and entertainment-driven getaways.

Recognized for its innovative approach to all-inclusive hospitality, the company continues to expand its presence across the Caribbean while introducing new concepts that respond to evolving traveler preferences. Its portfolio includes award-winning resorts and brands recognized by leading travel publications and industry organizations, reflecting its commitment to exceptional guest experiences and service excellence. This includes Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton Hideaway Resorts, Royalton Vessence Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton. To learn more, visit www.royalton.com.

Royalton is committed to supporting the environment, empowering its people and strengthening the communities where it operates through its Royalton Sustainability Standards.

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