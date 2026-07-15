KiN Group Brings the Soul of Singapore Culture to Saigon This Singapore National Day

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Singapore’s 61st National Day, KiN Group, a Singapore-based integrated hospitality company is bringing the warmth of home to the heart of Saigon.

The Lepak Makan Club, a Singapore Heritage Gastronomy Week and networking experience, will run across five evenings on 8, 14, 15 and 16 August 2026 at KiN Hotel Thi Sach Edition, Ho Chi Minh City. Curated in partnership with SingShiok and headlined by Singaporean Culinary Figure Chef Eric Low, the event brings together heritage cuisine, cultural storytelling and community networking for Singaporeans and friends of Singapore living in Vietnam.

More than a food festival, The Lepak Makan Club reflects KiN Group's vision of hospitality as a platform for connection, creating meaningful experiences that celebrate identity, culture and community across Southeast Asia.

The Lepak Makan Club key visual captures the sights, flavours and nostalgia of Singapore, inviting guests to experience the country's rich culinary heritage and community spirit in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.

Beyond the Hotel Room

As hospitality continues to evolve beyond traditional star ratings and room offerings, travellers are increasingly choosing brands that stand for something bigger than accommodation alone. The next generation of hotels will not be defined solely by service standards or amenities, but by the communities they cultivate and the stories they tell.

While many hospitality brands entering new markets seek to localise aggressively, KiN Group has taken a different approach. Headquartered in Singapore and growing across Vietnam, the company believes its cultural heritage is not something to dilute, but something to celebrate. By embracing its Singaporean roots, KiN creates experiences that foster authenticity, connection and a genuine sense of belonging.

The Lepak Makan Club brings this philosophy to life. More than a dining event, it transforms KiN Hotel Thi Sach Edition into a cultural gathering place for Singapore's business, entrepreneurial and professional community in Ho Chi Minh City. Through food, conversation and shared experiences, the event creates a sense of home for Singaporeans abroad while introducing local guests to the traditions, flavours and stories that have shaped Singapore's cultural identity.

"At KiN Group, we believe hospitality is at its most powerful when it reflects a genuine sense of place and identity. As a Singapore-born company operating in Vietnam, we see our heritage not as something to adapt away from, but as something to share. The Lepak Makan Club celebrates the Singaporean community in Vietnam while creating cultural and business connections that strengthen the relationship between our two countries." — Benny Ong, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, KiN Group

A Taste of Heritage. A Table for Community.

The Lepak Makan Club takes its name from two beloved Singaporean expressions. "Lepak" refers to the relaxed art of spending time together, while "Makan" simply means to eat. Together, they represent one of Singapore's most enduring traditions: gathering around food to connect, celebrate and build community.

Each evening will feature a curated Singapore-style heritage buffet prepared by Chef Eric Low, whose distinguished career spans more than 35 years across Asia, Europe and Latin America. Widely recognised as a champion of Singapore and Teochew heritage cuisine, Chef Eric has represented Singapore on significant international stages including SG Day London 2014 and the SG50 Diplomatic Dinner in Brasília in 2015. He is also a Worldchefs-certified International Culinary Judge and has served as a judge at Ho Chi Minh City's FHV Culinary Challenge across multiple editions, including 2026.



Chef Eric Low - Founder of Lush Epicurean

As founder of Lush Epicurean and author of six cookbooks, three of which have been recognised by the Gourmand Cookbook Awards, Chef Eric continues to play a leading role in preserving and sharing Singapore's culinary heritage with audiences around the world.

Guests can expect a nostalgic menu inspired by Singapore's iconic hawker culture, featuring beloved classics such as:

Laksa

Bak Kut Teh

Fried Kway Teow

Gado Gado with Peanut Sauce

Traditional Singaporean desserts and heritage favourites

Each dish serves as a cultural touchpoint. Evoking memories, sparking conversations and celebrating the flavours that have shaped Singapore's national identity.

"I have cooked Singapore's story in London and Brasília on stages built for National Day. Now I bring that same story to Saigon, for Singaporeans who have made this city their home. The Lepak Makan Club is not simply a dinner. It is a celebration of heritage, community and the shared experiences that keep us connected wherever we are in the world." — Chef Eric Low

Strengthening Singapore – Vietnam Connections Through Hospitality

Singapore and Vietnam share one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic relationships, strengthened by growing investment, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

As more Singaporean entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders establish themselves in Vietnam, The Lepak Makan Club creates a space for meaningful connections beyond the boardroom. Through food, culture and conversation, the event brings together members of the Singaporean community while fostering exchange with local Vietnamese guests.

The opening evening will be graced by the attendance of Mr. Pang Te Cheng, Consul-General of the Republic of Singapore in Ho Chi Minh City, alongside invited business leaders and members of the Singaporean community, underscoring the enduring friendship and growing ties between Singapore and Vietnam.

Each evening will feature dedicated networking opportunities inspired by the spirit of the traditional kopitiam, a place where ideas, friendships and communities naturally come together.

National Day – A Different Kind Of Celebration

Singapore's National Day has always been about more than fireworks. It is about the memories, traditions and experiences that connect people through culture, food and community.

At The Lepak Makan Club, KiN Group brings those experiences to Saigon. Guests can explore a nostalgic Mamashop filled with childhood favourites, reconnect over traditional games such as five stones and congkak, and take part in Tikam-Tikam Trivia, a playful cultural exchange game designed to spark conversations and celebrate shared experiences.

More than a dining experience, The Lepak Makan Club celebrates the idea that culture travels with us. Its ambition is not simply to recreate Singapore in Saigon, but to use the familiarity of one culture as a bridge to the curiosity of another — inviting guests to discover the flavours, stories and traditions that make Singapore unique.



The event opens with an exclusive private evening on 7 August 2026, followed by public sessions on 8, 14, 15 and 16 August 2026, welcoming food lovers, culture enthusiasts and anyone curious to experience the spirit of Singapore through its cuisine, traditions and community.

Early Bird tickets are available from 13 July to 24 July 2026 at VND 1,100,000 nett per person. From 25 July 2026 onwards, General Admission is priced at VND 1,388,000 nett per person, inclusive of the Singapore Heritage Buffet, Pull-Your-Own Teh Tarik Station, nostalgic Mamashop experience, traditional games, Tikam-Tikam Trivia, and free-flow soft drinks and Tiger Beer.

Tickets can be purchased online at The Lepak Makan Club.

Event at a Glance

Event: The Lepak Makan Club – Singapore Heritage Gastronomy Week

Venue: KiN Hotel Thi Sach Edition, Ho Chi Minh City

Public Sessions: 8, 14, 15 & 16 August

Time: 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Featured Chef: Chef Eric Low

Partner: SingShiok

Early Bird (13–24 July 2026): VND 1,100,000 nett per person

General Admission (from 25 July 2026): VND 1,388,000 nett per person

Reservation: The Lepak Makan Club

About KiN Group

KiN Group is a Singapore-headquartered integrated lifestyle hospitality company building next-generation urban experiences across Southeast Asia. Rooted in the philosophy of the Warmth of Kinship, the Group owns, operates, and grows a portfolio of branded hospitality destinations that combine thoughtful design, technology integration, and community-driven experiences for the modern traveller.

The Group's ecosystem spans four pillars: Hospitality Operations (KiN Hotel, KiN Hotel Edition, NiK Hotel, KiN Wander), Real Estate and Business Solutions (Crestbrick), Brand Amplification (KiN Circle), and Technology (KiNex). With over 30 hotels across Vietnam and an expanding footprint into Malaysia, Singapore, and China, KiN Group is targeting 13,000 rooms by 2029.

Headquartered in Singapore. Rooted in Ho Chi Minh City. Growing across Southeast Asia.



About Chef Eric Low

With more than 35 years of international culinary experience, Chef Eric Low is a recognised champion of Singapore and Teochew heritage cuisines. He has taken Singapore’s culinary story to the world’s most significant stages — including SG Day London 2014 and the SG50 Diplomatic Dinner in Brasilia 2015 — and is a Worldchefs-certified International Culinary Judge with competition credits across Asia and the Middle East, including multiple editions of the FHV Culinary Challenge in Ho Chi Minh City. As founder of Singapore-based consultancy Lush Epicurean (est. 2011) and author of six cookbooks — three recognised by the Gourmand Cookbook Awards — Chef Eric is one of Singapore’s foremost custodians of food heritage. His CHEF framework (Culinary Management, Heritage, Education, Feed) reflects a lifelong commitment to preserving and sharing Singapore cuisine globally.

About L'earth Vietnam JSC & SingShiok!

L'earth Vietnam JSC is a regional importer, marketer, and food distribution company connecting Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia. With a portfolio of more than 300 imported products from over 30 Singapore brands, the company supports market entry, distribution, and brand development across Southeast Asia. L'earth supplies a wide range of imported food and beverage products to retail and HoReCa channels, helping international brands expand their presence in the Vietnamese market.

Through its flagship platform, SingShiok! Cafe L'earth introduces authentic Singaporean food and beverage products to Vietnamese consumers. SingShiok! showcases Singapore's rich culinary heritage through retail, food service, experiential marketing, food carts, food trucks, café concepts, and franchise opportunities. Together, L'earth and SingShiok! serve as a bridge for business, cultural, and culinary exchange between Singapore and Vietnam.

Press Inquiries

Marlene Rieanne Fan

Marketing Communications Manager, KiN Hotel Group

Tel: +84 0902 409 782