Teak Warehouse Introduces the Santorini Curved Sun Loungers, Bringing Sculptural Design to Luxury Outdoor Living

Dallas, TEXAS, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teak Warehouse has unveiled its new Santorini Curved Sun Loungers, a striking addition to its luxury outdoor furniture collection that blends contemporary design with exceptional comfort and durability. Featuring a distinctive curved silhouette, the new loungers are designed to create a resort-inspired outdoor experience for homeowners, designers and hospitality spaces alike.

Santorini Curved Teak A-Grade and Mesh Sun Lounger (White)

Crafted from premium A-grade teak, marine-grade stainless steel, aluminum and weather-resistant outdoor mesh, the Santorini Curved Sun Loungers are built to withstand the elements while maintaining their refined appearance year after year. The breathable mesh seating eliminates the need for cushions, providing a sleek, low-maintenance solution without compromising on comfort.

"The Santorini Curved Sun Lounger was designed to make a statement," said McKenna Brown, VP of Product and Design for Teak Warehouse. "It combines sculptural aesthetics with practical functionality, giving customers a piece that's just as beautiful to look at as it is comfortable to use. Whether positioned beside a pool, overlooking the ocean or in a private backyard retreat, it's designed to elevate any outdoor space."

The lounger's elegant curved frame offers a modern alternative to traditional sunbeds, while its adjustable backrest allows users to relax in multiple positions, whether reading, sunbathing or simply unwinding outdoors. Its combination of natural teak and contemporary mesh creates a timeless design that complements both modern and classic landscapes.

Available in White, Taupe and Black, the Santorini Curved Sun Loungers form part of the wider Santorini Collection, a range created to combine sophisticated styling with everyday functionality across outdoor dining, lounging and entertaining spaces.

The launch reflects the continued demand for premium outdoor furniture that offers both design-led aesthetics and lasting performance. As outdoor living spaces increasingly become an extension of the home, Teak Warehouse continues to expand its collection with products that balance craftsmanship, comfort and durability.

The Santorini Curved Sun Loungers are available now through Teak Warehouse's website, with select models eligible for expedited shipping through the company's QuickShip program.

About Teak Warehouse

As a leading teak furniture wholesaler, we offer our furniture at manufacturer prices to both commercial and public clients. Our headquarters is located in Dallas, and we are a major wholesale supplier of teak furniture to the international market. We are trusted by architects, landscapers, designers, resorts, restaurants, hotels, studios, and the boating world to provide the best outdoor furniture available. We started Teak Warehouse with the goal of eliminating the middleman and passing on the savings directly to our customers. This means that you won’t find teak furniture at a better price anywhere else. In addition to our teak furniture, we also offer a wide range of other materials such as wicker, concrete, resin, rope, and reclaimed teak furniture. All of our products are manufactured to the same high standards that we have been known for over the past two decades.

Press Inquiries

McKenna Brown

inquiry [at] teakwarehouse.com

214 775 0260

https://teakwarehouse.com/

1630 Terre Colony Court

Dallas, Texas 75212

USA