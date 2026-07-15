Colorado and California wildfire codes ban wood shakes in 2026 — CEDUR's Class A Synthetic Cedar is built to meet both

Aurora, CO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Colorado's 2025 Wildfire Resiliency Code and California's 2025 WUI Code took effect this year, and both enact a wood shake ban in high-fire-hazard zones. CEDUR, a Colorado-based manufacturer, makes a synthetic cedar shake that carries a standalone noncombustible Class A fire rating without added underlayment — one of a small number of roofing products built to meet both codes without extra materials or treatments.

Architectural design firms and construction companies in Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) communities have had few standalone noncombustible Class A options that replicate the look of natural wood. CEDUR engineered its proprietary polyurethane shakes to meet both states' requirements without fire-resistant underlayment, chemical treatments or the maintenance liabilities of natural wood.

The regulatory shift in Colorado and California

Colorado adopted its first statewide Wildfire Resiliency Code in 2025, requiring local jurisdictions in WUI zones to adopt the code by April 1 and begin enforcement by July 1. The code mandates Class A fire-rated roof coverings for all new construction and for existing roofs where 25% or more of the surface area is replaced. Mountain jurisdictions, including Aspen, Summit County and Boulder, already ban natural wood shakes, which fail to meet the standard and ignite at approximately 375 degrees Fahrenheit .

In California, the 2025 WUI Code took effect Jan. 1, updating Chapter 7A of the California Building Code. California's 2025 WUI Code prohibits cedar shakes and wood shingles in WUI zones and Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones regardless of fire-retardant treatment. The code also formalizes Zone 0 requirements — an ember-resistant, zero-to-five-foot perimeter around structures — while maintaining strict ignition-resistant material standards for roofing, siding and vents.

Why architects are specifying synthetic shake

More than 60,000 homes in the United States are already in WUI zones, and more than

2 million acres are added to WUI areas each year. Traditional cedar shakes have long been favored in mountain and WUI communities for their aesthetic warmth, but building departments, insurance carriers and fire marshals have increasingly restricted their use. Pressure-treated fire-retardant wood shakes require special underlayment to achieve a Class A rating, and the treatment degrades over time without mandatory inspection — a condition that complicates compliance and firefighter triage during emergencies.

CEDUR engineers its shakes from a proprietary polyurethane compound, molding each from more than 50 natural cedar forms. The product carries a standalone noncombustible Class A Fire Rating under ASTM E108 and UL 790, meaning it achieves the highest possible fire-resistance classification without relying on underlayment or chemical additives. CEDUR's certification testing under ASTM E108 and UL 790 standards shows the shakes withstand temperatures exceeding 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit without ignition — far exceeding the natural wood ignition threshold of 375 degrees.

"The question isn't whether communities will tighten wildfire codes — it's already happening," said Konrad Bolowich, CEDUR’s CEO. "The question is whether homeowners and design professionals can still get the warmth and character of cedar while meeting those codes. That's exactly what CEDUR was built for."

Why insurance providers prefer synthetic shake

State Farm, Chubb and American Family Insurance now offer premium discounts for homes with Class A fire-rated roofing, and CEDUR customers in California and Colorado qualify immediately upon installation. A homeowner in a WUI zone paying $2,400/year for standard coverage can reduce premiums by 15–25% by switching to CEDUR — a $360–$600 annual savings that offsets roofing costs over the product's 50-year warranty.

As building codes continue to evolve, insurance providers and property owners are seeking roofing solutions that balance safety, compliance and design. Modern roof coverings like synthetic shakes provide the beauty of traditional roofing materials while supporting wildfire-resilient construction, WUI compliance, building code requirements and insurance considerations.

Key specifications and compliance facts

Standalone Class A Fire Rating (ASTM E108, UL 790) — no fire-resistant underlayment required

Class 4 Impact Rating (UL 2218) for hail and wind resistance

Proprietary polyurethane technology; noncombustible and self-extinguishing

50-year limited material warranty

Manufactured in Colorado

Appears on insurance premium credit product lists for select carriers , including State Farm, Chubb and American Family Insurance

, including State Farm, Chubb and American Family Insurance Golden Cedar color option is Cool Roof Rated and Title 24 compliant for California energy efficiency standards

Lightweight profile reduces structural load versus slate or concrete alternatives

What is Zone 0 and why does it matter?

Zone 0 refers to the zero-to-five-foot ember-resistant perimeter immediately surrounding a structure. In California's updated WUI Code, Zone 0 must remain free of combustible materials, including wood mulch, firewood storage and certain vegetation. While Zone 0 governs landscaping and exterior attachments, the roof remains the most vulnerable surface area during a wildfire. Embers carried by convection currents can travel for miles , and roofs present the largest horizontal target for ignition. Class A fire-rated roofing is therefore treated as a structural hardening requirement separate from, but complementary to, Zone 0 defensible space.

Frequently asked questions

What building codes does CEDUR synthetic shake meet?

CEDUR shakes meet or exceed the requirements of Colorado's 2025 Wildfire Resiliency Code and California's Chapter 7A WUI standards. The product is standalone Class A fire-rated and has been approved for use in strict California county building codes.

Does CEDUR require special underlayment to achieve Class A?



No. CEDUR is a standalone Class A fire-rated roofing material. Unlike many competing synthetic or polymer products that rely on a fire-resistant underlayment to achieve the assembly rating, CEDUR shakes carry the rating independently.

Are wood shakes ever allowed under the new Colorado or California codes?



In most WUI and high fire-severity zones, natural cedar shakes and wood shingles are prohibited regardless of fire-retardant treatment. California explicitly bans them in WUI zones. Colorado mountain communities have enacted similar bans, and the 2025 code mandates Class A alternatives for roof replacements.

What is the difference between Class A, Class B and Class C roofing?



Class A roofing withstands severe fire test exposure, Class B withstands moderate exposure, and Class C withstands light exposure. Class A roofing withstands severe fire exposure and has a flame spread of no more than 6 feet. Class B withstands moderate exposure with a flame spread of no more than 8 feet. Class C withstands light exposure and cannot exceed 13 feet of flame spread. All testing cannot penetrate the roof deck to achieve a passing result. Most wildfire-prone jurisdictions now require Class A, and CEDUR is one of the few products that meet this requirement without supplemental underlayment.

Does CEDUR qualify for homeowners insurance discounts?



In many cases, yes. Because CEDUR carries both Class A fire and Class 4 impact ratings , it appears on several major insurers' premium credit product listings. Homeowners may be eligible for rate reductions when installing CEDUR in states that offer credits.

Is CEDUR suitable for historic districts or HOA communities?

Yes. Architects frequently specify CEDUR in historic restoration and HOA-governed neighborhoods where wood-shake aesthetics are required by design guidelines but natural wood is no longer permitted by fire code. CEDUR molds each shake from real cedar to replicate grain, shadow lines and weathering patterns.

About CEDUR