AI Builders Network Opens Registration for AI Builders Global Conference 2026 and Extends Call for Speakers Through August 15

New York, NY, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Builders Network has opened registration for the AI Builders Global Conference 2026, a two-day, fully virtual conference on October 14–15, 2026 that brings together the people building, leading, and scaling AI: engineers and ML practitioners, CTOs and enterprise AI leaders, and the founders, operators, and investors turning models into businesses. Following strong early response to its call for proposals, the organizers have also extended the CFP through August 15, 2026 as a second call for practitioners with production AI stories to tell.

AI Builders Global Conference 2026 — a two-day virtual conference for AI builders, tech leaders, and operators, October 14–15, 2026.

At a moment when the flagship AI conferences of 2026 are expensive, in-person gatherings concentrated in a handful of US cities focusing mainly on business development, the AI Builders Global Conference takes the opposite approach: 100% virtual, joinable from any modern browser, with no flights, visas, or travel budgets required. The event is expected to draw attendees from more than 130 countries.

The program spans two themed days.



Day one, the Chief in AI Summit ("Building AI That Works: From Lab to Production"), covers enterprise AI strategy and leadership, real-world industry deployments, production engineering — including RAG, multi-agent systems, LLMOps, fine-tuning, and evaluation — and the governance and responsible-AI playbook.



Day two, the Startups & Investors Summit ("From Zero to Funded: The AI Startup Playbook"), is built for founders and their backers, with sessions on product-market fit, fundraising from pre-seed to exit, and go-to-market — capped by a live AI Startup Pitch Competition where finalists pitch to investor judges for cash prizes and direct introductions.

Across both days, the conference features 8 tracks, 200+ sessions, and hands-on workshops, delivered with four concurrent stages and structured networking.

The conference is organized by AI Builders Network and Chief in AI Global, in collaboration with Women AI Builders and WomenTech Network — a community family that spans more than 200,000 members and 13,000+ ambassadors across 179 countries, and has hosted 700+ speakers annually at global conferences reaching participants in every region of the world.

Registration is open at aibuildersnetwork.org/conference/tickets, including a free Explorer tier with access to selected keynotes. Speakers can submit proposals until August 15, 2026 at aibuildersnetwork.org/conference/cfp; the full lineup will be published on September 14, 2026. Sponsorship and partnership inquiries are welcome via the conference site.

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About AI Builders Network

AI Builders Network is a global, knowledge-first community for practitioners building with AI. The platform hosts collaborative Expert Insights authored by working professionals, structured learning paths, role and industry guides, and the annual AI Builders Global Conference. Members build a visible track record of contributions and all reading and learning are free. Visit www.aibuildersnetwork.org.

Press Inquiries

Ivo Radulovski

office [at] aibuildersnetwork.org

https://www.aibuildersnetwork.org