McAlister's Deli's Aron TenEyck Shares How a Simple Cup of Tea Is Bringing Communities Together on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every summer, McAlister's Deli finds a simple but meaningful way to give back to the communities they serve, and this year they are honoring the everyday people who keep our neighborhoods running. It's called CommuniTEA Connections, and it all builds toward Free Tea Day on July 16th. Recently, Aron TenEyck, Vice President of Operations at McAlister's Deli, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to share the story behind CommuniTEA Connections and how something as simple as a cup of tea can bring a community together.

As communities across the country look for meaningful ways to recognize the people who keep neighborhoods running, McAlister's Deli is leading the way with a tradition that started with a single day and has grown into something much bigger. Here are some of the top questions and insights from Aron TenEyck, Vice President of Operations at McAlister's Deli:

How has the tradition of Free Tea Day expanded from just a single day of giving into an annual summer celebration?

Free Tea Day started back in 2009 as a way for McAlister's Deli to show appreciation for the guests and communities that support the brand every day. But over time, TenEyck and his team recognized that not everyone could make it on that single day, and that there were people in every community who deserved to be celebrated in a more meaningful way. "We have hometown heroes in all of our communities, be it first responders, police officers, nurses, teachers, that may not have the opportunity to come and celebrate with us on that day," TenEyck explained.

That recognition led to the creation of CommuniTEA Connections, an initiative that takes free tea directly out into the community through what McAlister's calls a Tea Pass. Restaurant teams have been going out on foot into workplaces to hand-deliver Tea Passes to those who serve our communities and make them stronger, giving them not just a single free tea, but free tea every day for 30 consecutive days. "We basically took free tea out into the community and gifted that to these hometown heroes," TenEyck said.

What can people expect on Free Tea Day this July 16th?

Free Tea Day is open to everyone. "On July 16th, guests can visit participating McAlister's Deli locations and get a glass of free tea," TenEyck said. "There is no purchase necessary." It is McAlister's way of celebrating the community and saying thank you to every guest who walks through the door, one cup at a time, and celebrates the communities that have made Free Tea Day a beloved summer tradition since 2009.

What is CommuniTEA Connections and what inspired this celebration of hometown heroes?

CommuniTEA Connections grew out of a simple but powerful idea: that while Free Tea Day was a way of thanking guests, there was an opportunity to go further and recognize the people who make communities stronger every single day.

Each week throughout the summer, a different group of community heroes is honored, from medical professionals and educators to public safety and first responders.

McAlister's restaurant teams have been personally delivering Tea Passes into the community, visiting workplaces and letting hometown heroes know how much they are appreciated. "We wanted to expand that and say thanks to the hometown heroes that make our community stronger," TenEyck said.

For more information on CommuniTEA Connections and Free Tea Day on July 16th, follow McAlister's Deli on Facebook and Instagram at @McAlistersDeli or visit mcalistersdeli.com to find a participating location near you.

About Aron TenEyck - Vice President of Operations, McAlister’s Deli:

Aron TenEyck is Vice President of Operations for McAlister’s Deli, where he leads operational strategy and execution across the brand’s restaurant system. With more than 24 years of experience at McAlister’s Deli, he has played a pivotal role in driving operational excellence, supporting franchisee success and helping propel the brand’s continued growth while preserving its hospitality-driven culture. Throughout his career, Aron has built a reputation for developing high-performing teams, fostering strong franchise partnerships, and translating business strategy into measurable results. His leadership has helped strengthen operational consistency, enhance the guest experience, and support long-term systemwide performance.

Known for his authentic and people-first leadership style, Aron is passionate about creating environments where team members, franchisees, and guests feel valued. He believes that meaningful connections, a strong culture, and disciplined execution are the foundation of sustainable growth and lasting brand success.

About McAlister’s Deli:

Founded in 1989, McAlister’s Deli® is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, website and McAlister’s app ordering, McAlister’s Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, hot bars including spuds and nachos, and more. As of March 29, 2026, McAlister’s Deli had 570 restaurants in 31 states. Join McAlister’s Rewards for special offers. For more information, visit mcalistersdeli.com to find a restaurant near you, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of McAlister's Deli.

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39e638a9-1c5a-47df-a9f0-ebdba1cb0e68