DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivTrade, a multi-jurisdiction forex and CFD broker, today set out a clear picture of its regulatory structure and shared independently verified customer feedback data, as the company seeks to give prospective clients a transparent view of how its licensing and service quality compare across the industry.





Is GivTrade’s regulatory standing complex?

No, not all. In the United Arab Emirates, GivTrade Financial Services L.L.C S.O.C holds Capital Market Authority (CMA) Category 5 Licence No. 20200000367, covering regulated promotion, consultation, arranging, advisory and introduction services. This entity does not hold client funds or execute trades. Trading itself is carried out through GivTrade Mauritius, licensed as an FSC-regulated Investment Dealer under Licence No. GB22201329. This kind of multi-jurisdiction structure is common among international brokers, with each entity operating within its own approved permissions.

Is GivTrade Safe and Regulated? Yes.

Yes — GivTrade operates under a legitimate, verifiable regulatory framework. Its UAE CMA licence is a positive indicator of governance and compliance, with Category 5 firms operating under a formal rulebook covering governance, capital adequacy, internal controls and compliance obligations. GivTrade also states that client money linked to its Mauritius trading entity is held in segregated accounts under FSC requirements. The company was clear, however, that regulation should not be read as a guarantee against risk: leveraged forex and CFD trading can result in the loss of capital, and prospective clients are encouraged to confirm which legal entity will hold their account before depositing funds.

Does the Absence of an FCA Licence Mean Weaker Oversight? No.



No. GivTrade's regulatory coverage comes from the UAE Capital Market Authority and the Mauritius Financial Services Commission, and the company says that gives it meaningful, verifiable oversight in its own right. It is common practice for international brokers to hold licences that match their target markets and regional footprint rather than pursue FCA authorisation when the UK is not a primary client market.

GivTrade was careful to note that CMA Category 5 authorisation and FCA authorisation are not identical— their permissions and consumer-protection mechanisms differ — and said the fairer conclusion is that it holds meaningful oversight outside the UK, with each client assessed according to the permissions of the entity that serves them.

Customer Experience and Independent Review Data



Independent customer feedback for GivTrade is broadly positive. As of 10 July 2026, the company's Trustpilot profile displayed a 4.2-out-of-5 “Great” rating from 53 reviews, with 78% of reviews rated five stars and 11% rated four stars — meaning 89% of reviewers rated the broker positively overall. Recurring themes in reviews include ease of use, fast deposit and withdrawal processing, competitive spreads and commissions, and responsive customer support. Trustpilot data also shows GivTrade has replied to 100% of negative reviews, which the company points to as evidence of active engagement with customer concerns.

Reviewers most frequently highlighted the following:

Theme What reviewers highlight Service quality Helpful, diligent and proactive support, with staff described as professional and responsive. Funding experience Positive comments on transaction approval speed and the flexibility of deposit and withdrawal methods. Trading costs Low spreads and commissions, alongside commission-free Classic accounts and tighter VIP pricing. Platform experience Access to MetaTrader 5, mobile tools and fast trade execution. Complaint handling GivTrade responds to all complaint’s, typically within one week, per Trustpilot data.



Recognition Across Broker-Review Platforms

Beyond Trustpilot, other broker-comparison directories recognise GivTrade's Mauritius FSC licence, UAE CMA Category 5 authorisation, MetaTrader 5 access, demo and swap-free account options, multi-asset product range and competitive account structure.

About GivTrade

GivTrade is a multi-jurisdiction forex and CFD broker operating through licensed entities in the United Arab Emirates and Mauritius.

Media Contact:

info@givtrade.com



Risk warning: Trading forex and CFDs involves leverage and carries a high risk of loss of capital. This release is for informational purposes and does not constitute financial advice.

